JARED McMASTERS
HARRISON, Ark. — The Neosho County Panthers’ historic run came to an end on Tuesday.
Sitting at 7-0 and off to the best start of a season of head coach JJ Davis’ tenure, the Panthers’ dream-like stretch ran into its first roadblock of the year when they fell to the North Arkansas Pioneers on the road, 81-67.
“We played a great team in North Arkansas,” Davis said. “They’ve been a powerhouse in Division II for a long time. It was good to see how we would do on our first road game.”
Outside of the Pioneers outscoring the Panthers 19-11 in the second quarter, Neosho County tied or came within three points of matching North Arkansas on a quarter-by-quarter basis for the evening.
But that meek second quarter from the Panthers was a microcosm of the team’s offensive woes that doomed Neosho County in its first loss of the year.
Neosho County’s 24 field goals, 30.4 shooting percentage from the field, 10 3-pointers, 28.6 3-point shooting percentage and nine free throws were all either the lowest or second-lowest marks of the season.
For a team that was averaging over 100 points per game heading into Tuesday’s matchup, these results on the offensive end of the floor were a far cry from the norm.
“You’re never happy when you lose, but I saw great things from this team, a will to keep battling and a belief in each other to be great,” Davis said. “They want to be good. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Sarah Hunt, Neosho County’s leading scorer, missed all six of her shots and failed to register a point in the loss. The foursome combination of starters Briona Jensen, Zariyah Washington and Jenna Eytcheson to go with Breonna Carey off the bench tallied 55 of the Panthers’ 67 points.
Up Next
The Panthers will get a week off before they host the Bethany Swedes at home on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
North Arkansas 81,
Neosho County 67
NC: 17 11 19 20 — 67
NA: 20 19 19 23 — 81
Scoring
Neosho County: Z. Washington 16, B. Carey 14, B. Jensen 13, J. Eytcheson 12, C. Rivers 4, H. Perkins 3, D. Weaver 3, I. White 2
