ROBERT MAGOBET
A huge sixth inning aided by a two-run homer from NCCC centerfielder Andrew Brautman lifted the Panthers over the Greyhounds in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Hudson Field Thursday afternoon.
Brautman’s home run, his fourth of the year, was the first of five runs off three hits in the inning. Freshman second baseman Jordon Helm singled earlier in the inning and was one of the runs scored by Brautman. Freshman DH Drew Miller stroked a single before freshman catcher Ivan Witt walked, forcing in and scoring freshman pinch-runner Jacob Nevels. Freshman right fielder Brett Wiemers reached on a fielder’s choice and brought in Miller, and freshman first baseman Mason Lundgrin scored on a wild pitch, leading to the game’s final score of 9-2 NCCC.
Brautman increased his hitting streak to six games, going 2 for 3; Lundgrin went 2 for 3 with his fifth two-run double of the year and three RBI; sophomore shortstop Daegan Brady upped his hitting streak to six games going 1 for 2; Miller hit 1 for 3; and Helm executed a 1-for-4 day.
Neosho had seven hits to Fort Scott’s two.
Starting freshman pitcher Taylor Parrett nabbed his third win (3-1), striking out seven, walking five, and allowing just one earned run in a two-hitter, complete, 7-inning game. Parrett had five scoreless innings and two 1-2-3 innings.
“Game 1 was probably the most complete game we’ve played. Taylor wasn’t as razor-sharp as he can be, but he was better,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “We got some nice hitting out of some guys. We took care of the baseball better than we had been, which was a huge plus. And I thought we played a complete game. The scoreboard showed it.”
Fort Scott struck first. In the top of the first, freshman designated hitter Peyton Messenger reached on a fielder’s choice and scored sophomore shortstop Dylan Kurahasi-Choy to put the Greyhounds up 1-0.
Neosho promptly responded in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Lundgrin, who scored Brautman to tie the game at 1.
Fort Scott put up another run in the second when freshman centerfielder Alec Michaud grounded out, but scored left fielder Jakob Machuca for a 2-1 lead.
An inning later, NCCC registered three runs on two hits. Brady scored on a wild pitch and Lundgrin smoked a two-run double, scoring Thrasher and Brautman, which made the score 4-2.
Three innings later, NCCC blew the doors off Fort Scott.
The Panthers took advantage of Fort Scott pitching. Fort Scott starting pitcher Charlie Bell struck out eight, walked four, and gave up four earned runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, while middle reliever Andrew Sumner gave up five earned runs in the sixth.
Game 2
Fort Scott head coach John Hill III chewed out his team after Game 1 and the Greyhounds seemed to respond, overcoming playing with just 10 healthy position players out of 21 opening-day student-athletes.
The Greyhounds put up nine runs in the first two innings, including a two-run home run by freshman infielder Cole White, a three-run homer from Michaud, and a solo shot by sophomore infielder Carter Dobrinski. Neosho fought back, but that big inning helped Fort Scott to a 14-8 win, dropping NCCC to 14-15 on the year.
Lundgrin was 4 for 5 on the day; Thrasher was 2 for 4; Miller has a five-game hitting streak after his 1-for-5 outing with a three-run homer, his 12th home run this season, and three RBI; Brautman’s seven-game hitting streak continued with a 1-for-4 day and a ribbie; Brady, also on a seven-game streak, went 2 for 5 with a double (his 10th); freshman right fielder Tyler Dinges was 1 for 3 with his second homer of year and an RBI; Helm hit 1 for 4; and Witt was 1 for 4 with a two-run shot (his fifth).
NCCC hit 13 times to Fort Scott’s 16.
NCCC freshman starting pitcher Jack Ebright took his first loss of the year (3-1) after the first 2 innings. He struck out one, walked one, but allowed nine earned runs and nine hits. Reliever Adam Birch struck out two, walked none, and allowed two earned runs and three hits in 5 innings. Freshman pitcher Nathan Hungate walked none and gave up two earned runs and four hits in an inning. Wiemers struck out one, walked one, and allowed one earned run and no hits in an inning.
“We got a bad start out of Jack, which is his second in a row,” Murry said. “(We) were down 9-0, which most teams just fold up, and I felt like we kind of competed. I was kind of impressed with the way we kept battling back. And then Adam Birch came in, and not rarely used, but he earned his rites on Tuesday in our team scrimmage to throw today. And he did a wonderful job, and so he’s going to get added to the mix. And so good things came out of that, too, but we’ve got to be better at pitching in certain moments and I just didn’t feel like we got very good pitching the second game for the most part, and the scoreboard reflected that.”
The Panthers were buried in the first two innings, but battled back with a two-run shot by Witt and a three-run bomb by Miller. At that point, the score was 10-7 Fort Scott. Neosho got within a run following a Brautman RBI single, scoring Brady in the bottom of the fifth.
Fort Scott’s relieving pitcher Hunter Ford, who replaced middle reliever Charlie Kiefer in the bottom of the fifth, pitched well enough to keep NCCC at arm’s length with a scoreless inning in the sixth and a scoreless and a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.
The next inning, Fort Scott’s Dobrinski hit a solo shot, the highlight of a two-run, four-hit inning.
Relieving pitcher Austin Neal shut the door in the eighth and ninth innings, pitching a 1-2-3 eighth and a scoreless ninth to end the ballgame.
Hill, who was an assistant coach at NCCC 2006-08, said his team came out on fire.
“In Game 2, we came out with more intent, more purpose. Neosho has a great coach, a great coaching staff, a great team,” Hill said. “(NCCC) came out with much more intent in Game 1 and we did a better job of recollecting in between games and coming out with a more competitive mindset and intent mindset instead of coming out here and just going through the motions, which I felt we did in Game 1.”
NCCC (14-15, 7-11) will again face Fort Scott (16-14, 5-9) Sunday in a doubleheader on the road at 1 and 3 pm. It was pushed back a day because of rain in the forecast.
Fort Scott coach collapses on field
Fort Scott Community College baseball coach John Hill had an episode Thursday at Hudson Field.
Between Game 1 and Game 2 of the NCCC-Fort Scott doubleheader, the one-time NCCC assistant coach collapsed. Those present at the game said he was chewing out his team after a 9-2 loss to NCCC in Game 1 before he went down.
Emergency workers tended to Hill for a time, delaying Game 2.
“I got pretty animated between games talking and I think I just didn’t take enough breaths in between my animated verbal discussion and I just passed out,” Hill said.
Hill, 42, said in his 13 years as a Fort Scott coach, he’s never experienced that type of thing.
“It’s never happened to me before. Don’t plan on it happening again,” Hill said. “I think I just didn’t get some oxygen up to the brain. I’m OK. My guys did a good job of picking me up.”
Fort Scott went on to score nine runs in the first two innings and win 14-8 over NCCC.
“Hopefully the message I said before I passed out was fed off of because there was a lot said before I actually passed out – hopefully that’s what they fed off of (and) not just me doing that,” Hill said.
NCCC head coach Steve Murry said that could have motivated Hill’s team to win Game 2, too.
“Sure, your head coach goes down (and) you’re going to get fired up for him and, again, we can’t let that happen,” Murry said. “We controlled that and we didn’t control it very well, so that’s on us. We’ve got to come back and be better Saturday.”
