FORT SCOTT – Chanute softball went down to Fort Scott by a score of 10-5 on the road on Tuesday.

Freshman third baseman Marlee Miller was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a homer, freshman Kadynce Alexson went 2 for 3, sophomore pitcher Kamri Naff was 2 for 4, and senior first baseman Kori Babcock hit 2 for 3.

Naff struck out two, walked four, and gave up four earned runs and 13 hits in seven innings pitched.

Fort Scott went up 6-0. Chanute notched a run after sophomore catcher Grace Thompson singled to left to score junior Riley Hicks in the bottom of the second. Other scoring plays for Chanute were a Miller RBI-single, scoring Axelson in the bottom of the third to make the score 7-2; Hicks stealing home to make the score 10-3 in the bottom of the sixth; and a Miller two-run homerun to right in the bottom of the seventh.

Chanute (1-1, 0-1) will next play Pittsburg on the road today at 4:30 pm.

 

