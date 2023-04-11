PAOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets were only able to steal one win in Friday’s double header with the Paola Panthers. Chanute edged out the first game by a score of 9-6, before surrendering a 10-6 loss in game two.
The Blue Comets used an eight-run fifth inning to pick up the win in the early contest. Junior RHP Rhett Smith scored twice in the inning, going 3-for-4 in the game. Junior third baseman Brax Peter drove in three RBIs and senior center fielder Parker Manly had two RBIs.
Smith took the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings pitched.
Chanute surrendered a big inning of its own, as Paola scored six in the sixth en route to the win in game two.
Freshman RHP Kris Harding took the loss in game two, giving up two earned runs in five innings of work.
Harding and junior first baseman Lars Koester each had a pair of hits in the game. Harding drove in four of Chanute’s six runs, with senior left fielder Nathan Meisch driving in the other two.
Up Next
The Blue Comets (4-3) hosted the Fort Scott Tigers on Monday afternoon, and are set to continue Southeast Kansas League play on Thursday when they take on the Labette County Grizzlies (2-5) in Altamont.
Game 1
Chanute: 001 080 0 - 9 9 1
Notes: Parker Manly 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Rhett Smith 3 H, 2 R; Lars Koester 2 H, 1 R; Brax Peter 1 R, 3 RBI; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bryan Jackett 1 R; Kris Harding 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Dax Axelson 1 R, 1 RBI; Rhett Smith W (2-0) 4.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB; Brax Peter 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 K
Game 2
Chanute: 000 120 3 - 6 6 1
Paola: 220 006 X - 10 14 0
Notes: Parker Manly 1 R; Rhett Smith 1 H, 1 R; Lars Koester 2 H, 1 R; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Kolby Baker 1 R; Kris Harding 2 H, 4 RBI; Kris Harding L (0-1) 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 5 K; Dax Axelson 1.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB
