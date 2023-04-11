Chanute BASE @ Iola 3.31.23 - Rhett Smith

Chanute junior RHP Rhett Smith (1) delivers a pitch during a road matchup with Iola on March 31.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PAOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets were only able to steal one win in Friday’s double header with the Paola Panthers. Chanute edged out the first game by a score of 9-6, before surrendering a 10-6 loss in game two.

The Blue Comets used an eight-run fifth inning to pick up the win in the early contest. Junior RHP Rhett Smith scored twice in the inning, going 3-for-4 in the game. Junior third baseman Brax Peter drove in three RBIs and senior center fielder Parker Manly had two RBIs.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments