ROBERT MAGOBET
Late in the second half of the men’s college basketball game Wednesday between the Neosho County Community College Panthers and the Cowley College Tigers, NCCC freshman guard Corbett Kimberlin pushed Cowley sophomore guard Deng Bol to stand in the correct spot in the free throw lane.
Standing in the wrong spot, Bol took exception to the physical correction and slapped Kimberlin’s hand away, leading to double technical fouls on both players. Moments later, Bol, now hyped up, engaged in some physical defense that led to a block on NCCC.
Bol, who was guarding anyone in his vicinity because Cowley traps and scrambles in an equal opportunity defense, started to jabber to freshman guard Jadis White. White responded by defending himself and his teammates, even while he was at the free-throw line. This led to the referees hawk-eyeing both players down to make sure the game didn’t get out of hand.
“I remember him turning and running up to me and having something to say about it,” White said. “I didn’t really want to react so I kind of stood my ground, just wanted to stand up for me and my teammates.”
With about four minutes left in the game, some calls and no-calls didn’t go in favor of NCCC, and Coombs went back and forth with referees in a heated conversation. The refs ultimately gave Coombs two technical fouls and an ejection that led to a 126-109 win for the Tigers. This was Coombs’ first ejection of the year since last season.
But these developments didn’t waver the confidence of NCCC (8-11, 4-6). In a 83-75 triumph versus Colby Community College Monday, White had a game-high 17 points, six assists, four rebounds and stroked two of two 3s, while Kimberlin put up 16 points, five rebounds and made three of five from downtown.
White was able to execute some nice passes to his teammates, and his teammates were aggressive enough to create shooting opportunities and open lanes to get to the rim.
“Really we just wanted to get our first road win; we struggled on the road. We played pretty well at home, but on the road we struggled,” White said. “We just wanted to come out with a winning mindset. We had a six-hour car ride down there, so we just wanted to come into the game focused, ready to win.”
Kimberlin said he shrugged off the skirmish from the Cowley game and prepared along with White and his teammates for the Colby game, which helped him find open spots on the floor or to drive and kick for his teammates.
“I just make sure I pay attention to the scouting report, the coaches do a good job of getting that ready for us, and just pay attention to who can shoot and who can do what, and really just go off of that and do what I do best from there,” Kimberlin said.
Doing what the team does best is using their athleticism, shooting ability and defensive prowess to win ballgames, which led the Panthers to shooting 47 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3.
To help this type of production and to better close out games, Coombs inserted freshman power forward Daniel Titus in the starting lineup, which meant sophomore small forward Chol Adup came off the bench. This lineup was also used earlier in the year. Leading up to the strategy of the game, Coombs said he needed to reinforce the team’s unique style ahead of the Colby game.
“Well we are going to continue to play our game. That’s been the biggest thing to play our basketball, our style,” Coombs said. “We can’t play other teams’ style. We can’t play the way Hutch plays. We can’t play the way Seward plays. And we can’t play the way Cowley plays either. We have to play our game, but we do have to make adjustments. So if they’re Hutch and they’re big, we have to make sure we are boxing out. If it’s Cowley and they’re physical and they got hands on us, we just have to be strong with the basketball. It’s making those adjustments, but yet still playing within the concept of our program and our team.”
Injuries:
One adjustment the team has had to make is playing without freshman guard Deonte Hicks, who jammed his left shooting finger in practice a few weeks ago. He hasn’t played the last few games, but Coombs said he will be back in a couple weeks.
Both freshman guard Elijah Griffin and freshman power forward Remy Lemovou were out last game due to sickness, and are expected to miss today versus Butler Community College (15-5, 8-3) in El Dorado.
Lady Panthers:
NCCC (6-11, 1-9) lost 88-55 to Colby on Monday.
Chrissy Brown had 17 points, while Morgan Bolen had 9.
The Lady Panthers are also set to travel to El Dorado to battle Butler (15-6, 8-3) today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.