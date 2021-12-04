JARED McMASTERS
HUMBOLDT — Defense, rebounding and effort.
Those are the pillars of Humboldt Cubs boys basketball coach Dave Taylor’s program, and they were on full display in the Cubs’ 54-24 thrashing of the Eureka Tornadoes in a season-opening win on Friday night.
“It was a very good effort,” Taylor said. “I was very pleased with the effort tonight. I think we outrebounded them, but it wasn’t because we checked off too well. It was because we just jumped over them.”
The Cubs leaped ahead early with 16 unanswered points that stemmed mostly from a high-powered fast break offense and post play around the rim.
Even when three of Humboldt’s upperclassmen starters took seats on the bench for freshmen Blake Ellis, Colden Cook and Asher Hart midway through the first quarter, the Cubs thrived on their cyclical style of play.
“It was kind of what I anticipated, but it wasn’t a deer in the headlights,” Taylor said. “I think a lot of it’s just going to get better in terms of where they are on the floor and what they’re trying to do. I thought Colden did a really nice job.
“I kind of got on some of my older kids to let them know they’ve got to take care of them and get them in the right situation. Once we did that, I felt like everyone did a nice job.”
A steal or deflection on the defensive end almost always seemed to ignite Humboldt’s offense, which led to seniors Trey Sommer and Drew Wilhite converting on plenty of opportunities at the opposite end of the floor.
In turn, the Cubs also fed off that energy to amplify their defensive efforts.
“I thought you could tell during the course of the game that our defense fuels us,” Taylor said. “I’m not just talking about getting layups. We get in a great rhythm when we get after it on the right end of the floor.”
For Taylor, “the right end of the floor” is always the defense.
And for the first three quarters, his team’s defense was nearly impenetrable as it held the Tornadoes to just 15 points before both teams’ reserves played the majority of the fourth.
After the Cubs’ initial scoring run to open the night, the closest Eureka came to toppling Humboldt was a 20-11 deficit before halftime that Wilhite promptly lengthened with a corner 3-pointer.
But even after a stout performance from his team to set the tone for the season, Taylor is still anxious to see how his group continues to develop and hone those three key skills, especially with several young contributors.
“We probably want to work on getting our heads on a swivel on defense and getting off the ball more,” Taylor said. “When we’re on the back side, we still don’t get off. Just stuff that most younger kids don’t know. But if we get better on our help defense, I think things are really going to go up.”
Up Next
Humboldt will begin hosting the Humboldt Tournament on Tuesday before wrapping up the tournament’s final games on Thursday and Friday.
Humboldt 54, Eureka 24
Humboldt: 17 11 21 5 — 54
Eureka: 2 11 2 9 — 24
Scoring
Humboldt: Kaiden Barnett 12, Levi McGowen 11, Trey Sommer 11, Drew Wilhite 9, Colton Slocum 6, Sam Hull 4, Colden Cook 1
Eureka: Trey Howard 11, Chaise Turner 7, Trenton Kuhn 2, Wyatt Samuels 2, Carson Spoonts 2
