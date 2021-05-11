In the only home meet of the 2021 golf season Monday afternoon at Stone Creek Golf Course, Chanute High’s Drayton Cleaver emerged as the top golfer for the seventh time in seven League meets. That helped Chanute place fourth as a team.
Cleaver, a junior, finished with a 73 out of 46 student-athletes, cementing his place as the SEK’s best player with a season total score of 310. Cleaver is All-SEK with his top-10 finish. Chanute’s Jake Caldwell placed 11th with a score of 98, positioning him with an SEK rank of 10th and an All-SEK nod thanks to a total score of 413. Cooper Lucke was 18th at the meet with a score of 103, putting him 24th in the League with a 479, Heath Rousselle was 33rd with a 123, and Trey Smith ended up 36th with a 128.
Chanute notched fourth place in the SEK league.
“I feel like we took some steps in the right direction as a team (Monday),” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “Our standout individual, Drayton did what he always does, leads by example. He is such a consistent force for us day in and day out. His consistency is what we count on to give us an opportunity to fill in scores around him with our young people.”
According to Cleaver, he didn’t play up to his ability on the front nine. But he was able to regroup and play much better on the back nine.
“I struck the ball pretty poorly and I didn’t get up and down a lot,” Cleaver said. “Then on the back nine, I struck the ball a little bit better and got up and down a lot more. So it was OK in general.”
Still, it was the wherewithal to adjust on the fly that propelled Cleaver. Last Thursday, Cleaver competed in a regional Winfield Invitational, where he placed fourth out of 36 golfers with an 84. But Cleaver said he didn’t hit the ball as well as he could have, and made some corrections over the weekend.
Chanute’s number two (Caldwell) and three (Lucke) players continued to strike the ball better and made smarter decisions on the course, as well as executed their part of the game plan. Woodard said there are still mistakes to be made, although Chanute is able to bounce back a little more quickly now compared to the beginning of the season.
For Lucke, his chipping assisted the freshman’s play throughout the meet. But there are some aspects he would like to improve upon.
“Today it was my putting for sure, and I was challenged by my putting and hitting some good drive shots,” Lucke said. “It was for sure challenging, but I was trying to swing too hard. (I need to) swing slower for sure and just practice putting a lot.”
To Woodard, his team has come along nicely in the last couple of meets.
“They have all learned so much and are trying to process it all and put it in perspective individually,” Woodard said. “We are in a fast-rising learning curve if you are looking at stats. Actually, it looks more like a sine wave, but that is neither here nor there.”
Chanute will compete at regionals Monday in Independence.
“We are looking for more consistency from the bottom of our lineup that will give us the lift to get over the hump and provide a potential to finish in the top three at regionals next Monday at Independence,” Woodard said.
“Those positions didn’t particularly play very well (Monday), but there were some positive signs. Too many penalties and poor decisions really affected their scores today.”
