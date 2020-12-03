ROBERT MAGOBET
LANSING – The Chanute Blue Comets broke even in their first wrestling meet of the COVID-19 year at Lansing High School.
On a Wednesday full of temperature checks, mask-wearing, cleansing and changing equipment, social distancing, and absent parents and fans, the defending Class 4A State champions went 1-1 in the triangular meet. Chanute won 57-21 over Lansing and lost 37-24 to St. Thomas Aquinas, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 5A.
Chanute High School head coach Andy Albright was somewhat satisfied with his team’s effort given the circumstances.
“I feel like we wrestled pretty well,” he said. “It was just nice to be on the mat. Really we kind of wrestled a little bit better, and really it’s going to be like this the entire year, but it seems like we’re always going to have an athlete in quarantine. We were missing some athletes that were in quarantine, which really would have helped us, probably would have won the dual, but that’s just part of it. We’ve got to find a way to win, and win with the guys we have.
“It’s always nice to wrestle bigger schools and do well. There’s some adjustments that we need to make, that’s for sure. And like I said, it’s early. We can make adjustments at any time.”
St. Thomas Aquinas results:
Starting in weight class was junior Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds), who was pinned by Tobius Kriner at 1:18.
The No. 1 wrestler in the 113-pound class, Kolton Misener won by forfeit.
Senior State champion Trent Clements (120) won by fall at 46 seconds over Cooper Mogren.
“It was nice to get our senior State champ back on the mat,” Albright said. “He wrestled really well.”
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126), the No. 4 ranked wrestler in his weight class, won by forfeit.
Junior Miguel Ayuso (132) lost by technical fall to Zak Kalafut, the 5A No. 5 wrestler in the 138-pound class.
“I was pleased with Miguel. He was pretty small at 132,” Albright said. “He’s really a 26-pounder, kind of filling in getting his first varsity experience. He went out and battled and wrestled tough even though he got beat. It’s a good learning experience for Miguel.”
Junior Kedric Emling (138) wrestled up a weight class. He lost a close 5-4 decision match to Jordan Habben, the No. 5 wrestler in the 5A 132-pound class. Emling was in the match until the very end.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145), the No. 3 wrestler in the 138-pound class, won by fall over Luke Hancock.
“It was nice to get Ty back on the mat and get some of that rust off. He came out and performed well,” Albright said.
Junior Quentin Harris (152) won by fall over Johnny Akin, the No. 1 wrestler in the 5A 145-pound class at 3:40.
Junior Ty Galemore (160) lost by fall in 42 seconds to Dylan Elmore, the 5A No. 4 wrestler in the 152-pound class.
Junior Jacob Brinkman (170) won by fall at 3:15 over Johnathan Contreras. In the first period, Brinkman was behind before getting things back on track in the second.
“Ty, Jacob, Dillon and Quentin, this is the first time they wrestled varsity, so I’m sure they were pretty nervous,” Albright said.
At 182 pounds was State champion and the No. 1 Class 4A wrestler Brayden Dillow, who lost a major decision 14-4 to Jared Simma, the No. 1 wrestler in the Class 5A 182-pound class, a 5A State champ and a Fargo national runner-up. Albright wanted to have Dillow wrestle the best of the best to get Dillow that much better and ready for State and college wrestling. Overall, the longtime wrestling coach was pleased.
“Being able to wrestle last night (Wednesday) was the best thing for myself as a wrestler,” Dillow said. “It opened up the opportunity to get time needed on the mat, and it allowed for me to see what I need to work on.”
Sophomore Bryan Jackett (195) lost by fall at 2:26 to Sean Carroll, the No. 6 wrestler in the Class 5A 195-pound class.
Junior Tuker Davis (220), the No. 5 wrestler in his division, won by forfeit.
Junior Nathan Cunningham (285) went down by fall at 2:15 to the No. 3-ranked Danny Carroll.
“If they get beat, they just can’t give up bonus points,” Albright said. “That’s a key part of it (and) it’s good for us to learn.”
Lansing results
DeMeritt won by forfeit; Misener won by fall at 1:50 over Justin Shields; Clements won by forfeit; Dillow won by forfeit; Ayuso lost by fall in 39 seconds to Camden Maestas, the No. 2 wrestler in 5A; Emling won by fall in 47 seconds over Nova Jones; Leedy won by fall in 3:30 over Hayden Jordan; sophomore Chandler Angleton (152) lost by fall in the second period to Luciano Riggings; Galemore lost in the last few seconds in a 10-9 decision to Tyler Henson; Brinkman won by forfeit; Dillow won by a tiebreaker (TB-1) 5-3 in overtime over the No. 2 ranked and State runner-up Jacob McLain; sophomore Dagen Dean (195), who experienced his first varsity competition, lost in a fall at 1:45 to Andrew Shields; Davis won by fall in 1:57 over Christian Shields; and Cunningham won by fall in 5:33 over Marcus Hester.
“It was a pretty exciting night overall,” Albright said, “and we just have to adjust to this season. And we’re going to have to have a lot of guys step up. It’ll be a learning year for a lot of people.”
Chanute (1-1) will next gear up for Washburn Rural at home next Thursday at 5 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.