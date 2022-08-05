Returning three state qualifiers from a year ago, the Chanute girl’s tennis team is looking to pick right back up where they left off last season. Led by head coach Mike De La Torre, the Blue Comets were SEK league and regional runner-ups on the back of a 108-46 overall varsity match record.
“It was very important (to have success across the board) because I felt like last year I kinda had a young team,” De La Torre said. “I had one senior and a foreign exchange student for varsity. It's always important to have a good season and do the best we can.”
Having spent their summer nights under the lights at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, the Blue Comets already have their feet under them heading into the season.
“For the ones that were able to go, the ladies worked hard this summer,” De La Torre said. “There were times when a lot of them couldn't go because of other activities, and I wish they all could have come out every time, but that's not going to happen. Overall, this was a good summer.
De La Torre hosted multiple tennis nights for his players to get exhibition matches in, as well as a team camp and a few trips to Parsons for team events.
“We want to make it fun, because a lot of times it's so darn hot,” De La Torre said. “We work on the basics, correct technique on all the different ground strokes and work on their serve.”
De La Torre expects the team to look to the senior core of Lena Aguilar, Tyra Bogle, Aaliyah Colding and Grace Thompson to lead the team.
Bogle and Thompson teamed up for a 29-11 record last season as the No. 1 doubles squad, claiming a 10th place finish at the state tournament. De La Torre expects nothing to change with this duo, and expectations are just as high.
“Hopefully we can get them back to state again for their senior year,” De La Torre said.
Returning with state tournament experience herself in the No. 2 doubles role, Aguilar will be looking for either a new partner or a transition to singles play. Aguilar went 26-9 with her partner last year, foreign exchange student Hannah Langen, who has since returned home to Germany.
“Lena is a natural doubles player, but I have to find a good partner. And the kids, they all like her,” De La Torre said. “She worked extremely hard during the summer. She was there every chance she got.”
Moving into the No. 1 singles role, Riley Smith will look to make a splash in her sophomore campaign. Smith posted a 25-8 record in the No. 2 singles role last season, dealing with her fair share of injury and illness.
“Riley jumped in right last year as a freshman, moved up and played No. 2 singles,” De La Torre said. “She's had some health and injury issues, but we think we’ve corrected them now and she's back to 100%. I think she will have a very successful season.”
Potentially taking Smith’s spot in the No. 2 singles spot is Colding. Though her varsity experience is limited, Colding managed a 4-1 record, including straight set wins over players from Columbus and Fort Scott.
Colding is not locked in to the final varsity spot, however, as junior Zoie Speaks is also in conversation for the No. 2 singles role.
“I have a whole bunch of juniors and sophomores that could move up there, too,” De La Torre said. “Right now, the door is open for all of the spots.”
The key for the Blue Comets hopeful for that final varsity spot comes down to two things in the eyes of their head coach; effort and emotions.
“Number one, effort, and then how they respond to situations,” De La Torre said. “If they miss a shot, how are they going to respond? Are they going to get their emotions back in order, and say ‘I did this wrong’ or ‘Coach Dell will you tell me.’
“Those two things and also just how they do against our teammates,” he continued. “Some of our best competition is going to be within each other.”
Entering his 22nd season at the helm of the program, De La Torre still does not see an end to the fun he is having.
“ I'm getting excited,” De La Torre said. “This will be my 22nd year, which is unbelievable, and I still have that fire in my belly. I'm ready to go.”
The junior varsity squad kicks off competition for the team with a meet in Parsons on August 22 with Coffeyville, Labette County and the Vikings, before the varsity squad hosts the season opener at home on August 25, welcoming Labette County, Iola, Columbus and Neodesha.
2022 Schedule
8/22 JV @ Parsons
8/25 V Home
8/30 JV @ Independence
9/1 V @ Parsons
9/8 V @ Independence
9/12 JV @ Fort Scott
9/14 V @ Baldwin
9/15 V Home
9/19 JV @ Parsons
9/21 V @ Fort Scott
9/22 V @ Parsons
9/22 JV Home
9/26 JV Home
9/27 V @ Pittsburg
10/1 V SEK
10/8 V Regionals
10/14 V State
