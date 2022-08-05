Chanute Tennis Camp - Tyra Bogle

Chanute senior Tyra Bogle participates in the Chanute High School team tennis camp July 11-13 at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.

 Mike De La Torre | Contributed photo
Chanute Tennis Camp - Lena Aguilar

Chanute senior Lena Aguilar participates in the Chanute High School team tennis camp July 11-13 at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.

Returning three state qualifiers from a year ago, the Chanute girl’s tennis team is looking to pick right back up where they left off last season. Led by head coach Mike De La Torre, the Blue Comets were SEK league and regional runner-ups on the back of a 108-46 overall varsity match record.

“It was very important (to have success across the board) because I felt like last year I kinda had a young team,” De La Torre said. “I had one senior and a foreign exchange student for varsity. It's always important to have a good season and do the best we can.”

Chanute Tennis Camp - Gracie Wheeler

Chanute freshman Gracie Wheeler participates in the Chanute High School team tennis camp July 11-13 at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Chanute Tennis Camp - Sofia Ciufulescu

Chanute freshman Sofia Ciufulescu participates in the Chanute High School team tennis camp July 11-13 at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
Chanute Tennis Camp - Zoie Speaks

Chanute junior Zoie Speaks participates in the Chanute High School team tennis camp July 11-13 at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments