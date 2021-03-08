ROBERT MAGOBET
HUMBOLDT – The season came to an end Saturday for Humboldt girls basketball. The Lady Cubs became the Sub-State runner-up after the loss in the championship game versus St. Mary’s Colgan.
Humboldt went down to the perennial powerhouse by a score of 46-19 at home. Humboldt’s All-TVL forward Jada Dangerfield scored a team-high 11 points. Senior guard Jessica Myers put up four points.
“It’s what you work for all season long. They came and proved that’s what they wanted to do,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “Unfortunately, we just had a bad night tonight.”
Humboldt had a good year, winning 13 of 21 games, but St. Mary’s Colgan proved why they are heading to State for the seventh time in 10 years.
Championship teams are usually very good defensively and that was the case for Colgan. Their interior defense had too much height in the middle, causing Dangerfield to change her shots, get blocked, and pass out to perimeter players.
Early on that was the case, as Humboldt fell victim ro an 8-0 run. Dangerfield, though, did play more assertively in the first quarter thanks to her father’s encouragement to be more aggressive.
Face-masked Humboldt fans agreed with the sentiment. Dangerfield would go on to score all four free throws in the first, and for much of the time, all of Humboldt’s baskets.
In the end, however, it was too many baskets in the paint and transition points by the No. 2-seeded team, though Humboldt had just knocked off Uniontown, the No. 1 seed and the No. 8 team in the state, on Friday night.
“I thought Kaitlin Crossland did a good job for us. She set the tone early, was getting to the basket at will, and that really set the tone for us,” Colgan head coach Abby Farabi said. “I also thought that Lily Brown ran the floor well for us. And our defense, we decided early on in that game that we were going to set the tone.”
Seniors Isabelle Murrow, Dangerfield, Zoey Wilson and Myers were leaders on the team and they reflected back on the season.
“It’s pretty great. I didn’t get to play last year, so to be able to come back and go this far is pretty amazing. I think we had a great season,” Murrow said.
Dangerfield said she loved having her teammate around.
“I think for (Murrow), it means a lot,” Dangerfield said. “Like she said, she didn’t play last season. (She) had a bad injury, so adding her added more people. ... Last year we only had nine. This year we had 11, so having her back, it got us more speed, more quickness, being able to get more rebounds and stuff. But it was a pleasure having her back senior year.”
Wilson thought fondly of her team as well.
“It means a lot to me because we are a small senior group. Normally nobody sees a senior class this small I guess and I think we’ve come a long way,” Wilson said. “We’ve all been here since we were freshmen, so for us to make it this far, it’s pretty insane.”
Myers said it was also about proving people wrong.
“It means a lot, like they said, because coming out, we heard a whole bunch of rumors like we couldn’t do this, we couldn’t do that and we proved them wrong,” Myers said. “We made it this far and I’m really proud of us.”
Humboldt 4 0 5 10 — 19
Colgan 10 13 14 9 — 46
Humboldt: Dangerfield 11, Myers 4, Murrow 1, Kirstyn Murrow 2, Karley Wools 1
Colgan: Brown 21, Crossland 14, Yaghmour 4, Lauren Torrance 4, Emily Imhof 3
