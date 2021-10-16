MATT RESNICK
WINFIELD — Chanute Blue Comet netters Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson saved their best for last.
The junior doubles duo sizzled on the T.H. Vaughn Tennis Center in Winfield, in chilly conditions Friday morning — securing a pair of victories at the Class 4A Girls State Tennis Championships.
In their opening match, Bogle and Thompson dispatched Clay Center’s Jaylee Calloway and Sarah Smith 6-4, 6-3.
“It was our best match of the year,” Thompson said.
“Our shots at the net were a lot better,” Bogle noted. “I felt like we did a good job of covering each other.”
They then advanced to the sectional-round, as Wichita Trinity Academy tandem Darcy Dunn and Sophia Majors notched the two-set victory 6-1, 7-5.
In their third outing of the day, Bogle and Thompson kept their season alive, upending Wamego’s Claire Wohler and Brittney Grubel in decisive fashion 9-2.
The victory advanced Bogle and Thompson to the consolation-bracket quarterfinals, where they knocked off Topeka-Hayden by an identical 9-2 score.
They’re next set to square off with Buhler High’s junior tandem Olivia Frederick and Kayla Babcock on Saturday.
With a pair of victories, Bogle and Thompson could finish as high as fifth-place.
Babcock and Frederick, meanwhile, bested Chanute’s other doubles qualifier junior Lena Aguilar and sophomore Hannah Langen in their opener 6-1, 6-1. The Blue Comet duo then had their season come to a close in the consolation bracket, as Towanda Circle’s Erin Johnson and Lily Son eked out the win 9-6.
Winfield’s McKenna Roark edged Chanute’s lone single’s qualifier Aimee Maxton in a three-set super tiebreak 6-2, 0-6 (1-0).
“I think I played pretty good — it was really close,” Maxton said. “I came back in that second round, which was really nice. Other than the rain, it was a really good match.”
Maxton touched on her decisive second-set victory.
“I started making her move a lot more, and hitting it short a lot,” she said.
Pratt’s Bailey Jackson then toppled Maxton in the consolation-bracket clash 9-7.
“This is a very nice way to end it,” Maxton said of her prep career on the courts.
Chanute High veteran tennis coach Michael De La Torre said he was impressed with his squad’s showing.
“I’m really proud of all five of them,” he said. “They all played well. Lena and Hannah faced a really tough team from Buhler.
“And Tyra and Grace are only juniors, so I’m excited that they’ll be back next year.”
Parsons High School senior duo Jaidyn Shultz and Lauren Farris impressed in their opening match, breezing past Abilene’s Amara Johnson and Maddie Murray 6-1, 6-4.
“I think we played really well,” said Shultz, as she displayed her dynamic skill-set in the opener. “We struggled a little bit on serves, so we just need to improve on serving.”
Shultz and Farris teamed up for a seventh-place state finish a season ago.
“We always tend to come together and play our best tennis at the end of the season, right at state — which is when we need it,” Shultz said.
They were then derailed by Wellington’s Jennsen Lynes and Lyric Cornejo 6-4, 7-5. In the consolation bracket, Shultz and Farris blanked Ottawa’s Gracie Howard and Emma Cain 9-0.
Shultz and Farris then fell to Topeka-Hayden’s Lauren Sandstrom and Emily Sheetz in tiebreak thriller, 9-8 (3), thus, bringing their season to a close.
