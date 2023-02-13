C&H Lanes Bowling League Scores as of 2/10
Junior (Sunday)
Week 14-of-19
Strikers 36.5-19.5
Odd Balls 30.5-25.5
The Pinheads 30-26
Strike Mode 22-34
Gutter Gang 21-35
Gutter Bowlers 12-44
Weekly High Scores: (Boys) Parker Manly 247, Kemper Manly 223, Josh Schoenhofer (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 232
Weekly High Series: (Boys) Parker Manly 619, Kemper Manly 563, Hayden Seibel 543 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 528
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 20-of-30
Split Heat 2.0 14-6
The Heat 12-8
The Outsiders 11-9
C&H Lanes 10-10
Hummin’ Hummin’ 9-11
Los Primos 4-16
Weekly High Games: (Men) Victor Hernandez 214, Nick Heatly 204, Rick Heatly 197 (Women) Christi Heatly 207, Lizzy Heatly 180, Edna Donovan 167
Weekly High Series: (Men) Randy Schoenhofer 549, Doug Umbarger 530, Billy DeNoon 520 (Women) Edna Donovan 457, Lizzy Heatly 455, Maria Hernandez 422
Industrial (Monday)
Week 21-of-32
A&B Cleaning 14-6
2 Fat 2 Play 13-7
Young’s Welding 12-8
Knuckles Deep 12-8
McCoy Insurance 10-10
Hardy Fence 8.5-11.5
Young’s Welding No. 2 5.5-14.5
Jay Hatfield 5-15
Weekly High Scores: Mike Strack 247, Darryn Young 235, Bryce Robinson 220, Justin Stotler 220
Weekly High Series: Mike Strack 658, Darryn Young 617, Bryce Robinson 575
City (Tuesday)
Week 23-of-32
Topper’s Barber Shop 18-10
Safari Vending 17.5-10.5
Bud Light 16-12
The Bowling Stones 15-13
C&H Lanes 14-14
Jay Hatfield 14-14
K’s Place 9.5-18.5
Cardinal Drug 8-20
Weekly High Scores: Roy McCoy 235, Randy Schoenhofer 233, JD Ballard 226
Weekly High Series: Randy Schoenhofer 673, Brandon Crumley 598, Roy McCoy 596
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 22-of-32
Kluin Law 62-26
McCoy Insurance 57.5-30.5
Grain Bin 48-40
Humboldt Industries 47.5-40.5
Ebowla 42-46
BBB’s 37.5-50.5
Team No. 5 33-55
The Outsiders 24.5-63.5
Weekly High Scores: Christi Heatly 212, Brigette Fisher 201, Becky Manly 191
Weekly High Series: Christi Heatly 622, Erin McCoy 547, Ashlynn Frederick 501
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 23-of-34
CTD Bowling 17-7
State Farm Insurance 15-9
USA Sleep 14-10
McCoy Insurance 13-11
Coors Light 13-11
C&H Lanes 12-12
The Bowling Team 7-17
Erbe Hog Farm 5-19
Weekly High Scores: Rick Heatly 256, Stephen Johnson 237, Joy Partridge 236
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 659, Rick Heatly 643, Stephen Johnson 617
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.