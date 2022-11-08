NCCC MBB v KWU 11.3.22
Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The Neosho County men’s basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after suffering a 75-72 loss to the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes on Thursday.

“We struggled to find a rhythm offensively, and only shot 34% from the floor,” Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer said. “Defensively we played well in the first half, but as we continued to struggle to score we let that frustration leak into our effort on the defensive end.”

