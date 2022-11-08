The Neosho County men’s basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after suffering a 75-72 loss to the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes on Thursday.
“We struggled to find a rhythm offensively, and only shot 34% from the floor,” Neosho County head coach Taylor Shaffer said. “Defensively we played well in the first half, but as we continued to struggle to score we let that frustration leak into our effort on the defensive end.”
The Panthers held control of the game throughout the first half, taking a five point lead into the intermission. That lead would quickly dissipate as the Coyotes went on a 6-0 run in the first minute of the second half.
Neosho County was sluggish in the second half, allowing Kansas Wesleyan to extend to a 14-point lead midway through the half.
A volley of three-pointers helped Panther men battled back to take a two-point lead with less than a minute to play, but Kansas Wesleyan knocked down a three to take the lead inside 20 seconds.
“After a timeout, we drew up a play to get Dariq Williams attacking downhill which resulted with a play at the rim in which we didn’t finish and there wasn’t a foul called,” Shaffer said.
A Neosho County foul allowed the Coyotes to go up by three, a lead they would take to the buzzer.
Sophomore guard Derrick Wiley was the battery for the Panthers in this one, scoring a team-high 20 points while pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Shaun Holmes showed up with 11 points, while Williams and sophomore guard Traymond Willis-Shaw had 10 apiece.
Leading the way off the ball was sophomore forward Alexander Norris, who had four assists and a steal. Willis-Shaw had three assists and sophomore forward Jaaron Harriott had two.
Up Next
The Panthers (1-1) are now faced with their first road matchup of the year as they travel to Great Bend to take on the Barton Cougars (2-1) this evening. Tip-off on Fleske Court inside Barton Gymnasium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Box Score
KS Wesleyan 27 48 - 75
Neosho 32 40 - 72
Scoring: Derrick Wiley 20, Shaun Holmes 11, Dariq Williams 10, Traymond Willis-Shaw 10, Alexander Norris 4, Jaaron Harriott 4, Jamarion Butler 3, Davion Lewis 3, Jamari Robinson 3, Michael Odingo 3, Peter Obeng 1
