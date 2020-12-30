Derek Borjas deliberated with another side judge on whether a fumble was recovered before a Wichita County player went out of bounds.
Wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 like the dozens in the stands anticipating the call, Borjas, a back judge from Chanute, and referee Blake Rousselle, concluded that the Wichita County player did, in fact, recover the ball in-bounds. Wichita County would go on to score a touchdown on the same drive late in the second half. But it wasn’t enough, as Little River ultimately won the game 70-58 – the highest scoring state championship eight-man Division I game ever. At halftime, with both teams putting up a combined 84 points, it was already the fourth-highest scoring championship game ever.
Adding to firsts, the game on Nov. 28 in Newton happened to be Borjas’ first state championship referee gig in his 15 years of officiating.
In the biggest game of his career, he remembers the pivotal moment in the championship like it was yesterday.
“As far as the crowd in that moment, I’ve been in some loud games, but at that moment was probably one of the loudest I’ve ever been a part of. Fans from both sides were pretty loud,” Borjas said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been at a game that it’s been so loud that you couldn’t even hear the quarterback cadences and that’ll still give a guy who’s refereed for 15 years goosebumps still, which is pretty cool.”
Borjas, 39, didn’t experience the moment alone. All year, he was a part of a five-man varsity referee crew with whom he shared officiating duties including white hat referee Gene Cox, Cox’s son-in-law and side judge Rousselle, and Borjas’ best friend and head linesman Scott John, all from Thayer, and umpire Jonathan Booe from Cherryvale. The crew was together again for the championship game, a first for them all.
While quick to get things done, they used their buoyant personalities to ensure that the job itself wasn’t taken too seriously, which actually helped them to focus even more. That aspect is important, especially with some fans’ attitudes and actions towards Borjas’ group, including an incident this past year in which police needed to escort them from the field to the locker room.
This is the kind of relationship that comes from years of working together. It all started when Borjas, a body shop manager, started refereeing at the age of 24. Through several football games, Borjas eventually met Cox, Booe and Rousselle. The Chanute native embarked on his refereeing career officiating fourth grade, all the way up to middle school and junior varsity football – sports he still works to this day.
“It was just something I enjoyed, just being on the field, kids playing football again. It’s a good way to stay active really,” Borjas said. “I love the game of football and I think to be an official, at least for the game of football, you have to have some sort of love for it because you are definitely not going to get rich doing it.”
Through the years, the crew developed a special routine after each game, which revved up even more after the state title game.
“After every game, we kind of give each other fist bumps, but it seems like after the state championship game that fist bump at the end of the game once we get in the locker room, tell everybody a good job and maybe that fist bump was a little bit harder,” Borjas said. “You know, just kind of the excitement of the game. That’s what we all try to do it for.
“Gene, he’s done it longer than any of us have, and he told us, even before the game, that it’s an honor. And that a lot of guys go a long time and never get one or go a long time and before they get one, (but) that it’s still just another football game. That’s how we had to look at it going on the field. Call a game that we’ve been calling all year and then after the game, just another congratulations to each other, talking about how awesome it was.”
The splendor of the contest wasn’t just awesome because of the game itself; it was also because of the chemistry of the five-man crew that made the game run that much more smoothly.
“It seemed like we were always pretty much on the same page. Of course pregame before it starts, we would talk about tendencies of teams and stuff like that,” Cox said. “As a group, I feel like we mesh pretty well together.”
Borjas and crew were selected for the game based on the number of votes from high school football coaches and administrators, as well as geographic proximity to the tournament location. The votes are not only tallied for the state game, but for the first round of the state playoffs and all other playoff games.
How it all really started
Borjas went to kindergarten in Chanute with current CHS head football coach Clete Frazell. Both would eventually play football together at CHS, with Borjas at running back and Frazell at tight end.
“It’s just that it’s kind of weird – full circle,” Borjas said. “Clete’s coaching and I’m refereeing, when 20 years ago, (we were) on the same field playing together. It was kind of weird.”
Borjas went on to secure a job at Merle Kelly Ford where he would become the body shop manager, writing estimates and dealing with customers and insurance companies. He also has a solid home life with a wife and three kids.
This year, he officiated all kinds of football games, including some JV and the Chanute-Coffeyville game. He works in the SEK, CNC, Three-Rivers and Tri-Valley leagues. And even with all of his experience, the back judge doesn’t have any plans for the next level. He said he will continue to referee for as long as it doesn’t compromise his now 12 year-old’s sports competitions in the near future.
Still, Borjas does have a goal of getting more people involved with officiating.
“Really as far as what I would like to do is just try to encourage young guys, middle-age guys, come out and officiate,” Borjas said. “I mean, us guys that have experience, we like to help, teach, coach, if you will, and everybody knows, that especially in the game of football in the state of Kansas, there’s a huge shortage of officials for the last few years – JV and middle school games especially. You’re supposed to (have) four-man referees for those games. And there’s been a lot of times that we have to do three because we’re lucky to just find three. I would encourage anybody out there that has any interest, look into officiating. Not being sarcastic, we hear plenty of them in the stands every night.”
