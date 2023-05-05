Chanute BGLF @ Independence 4.6.23

Chanute sophomore Anden Chance chips onto a green at the Independence Country Club during an SEK League boys golf tournament on April 6.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

COFFEYVILLE — The Chanute Blue Comets came in fourth place as a team in a Southeast Kansas League boys golf tournament at the Coffeyville Country Club Tuesday afternoon. The Blue Comets were led by a runner-up finish from junior Jake Caldwell in the second of three league-designated meets.

“We had our first look at the regional golf course today. It played difficult, as it should,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “Dry conditions all season have limited the course's abilities to grow grass and make the greens as nice as they can be. However, it did play fairly for all.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments