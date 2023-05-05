COFFEYVILLE — The Chanute Blue Comets came in fourth place as a team in a Southeast Kansas League boys golf tournament at the Coffeyville Country Club Tuesday afternoon. The Blue Comets were led by a runner-up finish from junior Jake Caldwell in the second of three league-designated meets.
“We had our first look at the regional golf course today. It played difficult, as it should,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard said. “Dry conditions all season have limited the course's abilities to grow grass and make the greens as nice as they can be. However, it did play fairly for all.”
Woodard noted the course — which Chanute will return to on Monday, May 15 for the KSHSAA 4A Regional Tournament — was playing at its absolute longest setting, giving advantage to players who can get the ball down the fairway. The nearly 6,800-yard track caused some troubles at times for the Blue Comets.
“We had some difficulty with all players getting out of position on some holes and taking too many strokes to get back in the scoring zone,” Woodard said. “We will have to clean that up in the future if we plan on placing at regionals.”
Caldwell shot a 41 on the front, before shaving a stroke on the longer back-nine for an 81. Coffeyville’s Zach Becker also shot an 81, but Caldwell got the second-place nod on a scorecard playoff.
“Jake had an outstanding day, but he had a few holes he might play differently in the future to take fewer risks,” Woodard said.
Sophomore Anden Chance also carded a 41 on the front-nine, ending the day with an 88 and a 14th place finish. Woodard noted Chance finally found his stride on the front side, despite still working on a major swing change.
“He's working hard to incorporate some changes that will make him a much better player,” he said.
Junior Cooper Lucke finished just a stroke back of Chance for an 18th place tie.
“Cooper had somewhat of an off day,” Woodard said. “He usually is very straight off the tee which leads to many easier second shots into greens, but today he found himself scrambling a bit more than usual.”
Sophomore Hunter Stokes rounded out the team score with a 91, finishing in 25th place.
“Hunter had a bit of an off day as well. His normally-smooth swing was not producing the kinds of shots we have been seeing from him,” Woodard said. “He will get it figured out soon I am sure.”
Freshmen Kobe Pattersons (102) and Max Hendrickson (107) came in 36th and 39th to round out the Chanute finishes.
Pittsburg, led by a 76 from MJ Lowe, finished first as a team with a score of 333, edging out Independence (335) and Coffeyville (346).
Independence held onto the lead in league standings, while Pittsburg passed Fort Scott for the runner-up position with a single league meet left. Chanute currently sits in fourth place.
Up Next
Chanute was poised for a look at the state championship course in Winfield on Thursday, but the event was canceled due to inclement weather.
The final tournament left in the regular season schedule is set for Monday, when Chanute hosts the final SEK League tournament at Stone Creek Golf Course at 1 pm.
Results
2nd: Jake Caldwell - 41 40 (81)
14th: Anden Chance - 41 47 (88)
18th: Cooper Lucke - 43 46 (89)
25th: Hunter Stokes - 46 45 (91)
36th: Kobe Patterson - 50 52 (102)
39th: Max Hendrickson - 52 55 (107)
Team Scores: Pittsburg 333, Independence 335, Coffeyville 346, Chanute 349, Fort Scott 352, Iola 363, Labette County 402, Caney Valley 410, Parsons 119 (1)
League Standings
Independence 663, Pittsburg 679, Fort Scott 693, Chanute 705, Coffeyville 725, Labette County 826
