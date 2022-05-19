HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt softball team fell short of a state tournament berth on Tuesday, when they took an 18-3 loss at the hands of Prairie View to end the season. The Cubs finished the season with an overall record of 19-4, and an 11-1 mark in league play, good for their eighth-straight Tri-Valley league title.
Entering the eight-team bracket as the top seed, Humboldt breezed their way to the championship. The Cubs posted a 13-1 victory over Fredonia-Elk Valley on Monday, before knocking off Burlington 11-4 in the early game Tuesday.
“We played well against a good Burlington team,” Humboldt head coach Brad Piley noted after the twin bill's early feature. “Everything was clicking.”
Karley Wools led the attack against Burlington, putting up two singles and a double, driving in 3 RBIs and scoring three times herself.
Kirstyn Murrow and Emily Ross added a homerun each, while Brooklyn Ellis and Shelby Shaughnessy snagged doubles. Carsyn Haviland, Laken Hunter and Morgan Sterling rounded out the stats with a single each.
This good fortune would not last long, however, as the final game of the tournament was called in the fifth inning with Prairie View leading by 15 runs. The Prairie View Buffalos punched their ticket to Manhattan on the back of 16 hits, taking advantage of five walks and multiple Humboldt errors.
“We had way too many errors and they hit the ball extremely well,” Piley said.
Ellis was unable to put the rock past the Prairie View offense, finishing the season with an 11-3 record. The Humboldt ace gave up 12 runs on 11 hits while striking out just three across her 3 innings in the circle. Shaughnessy and Wools put in an inning of work each, facing the same unstoppable force as Ellis.
Ross was the lone Cub to record multiple hits in the final contest, posting a single and double with an RBI.
Other Cubs producing hits were Haviland with a double and Wools, Murrow, Hunter and Sterling knocking singles.
“19-4 is a good season, but our main goal is always to get to the state tournament,” Piley added.
The full 3A Regional Softball bracket is available on the KSHSAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.