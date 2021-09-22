JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
FORT SCOTT — After back-to-back losses a week ago, the Neosho County Panthers volleyball team (5-3) is gaining momentum in convincing fashion.
With their win over the Fort Scott Greyhounds (6-9) on Monday evening, the Panthers boosted their current winning streak to three matches following the 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-22) victory. Some aggressive serving to open the match put the Panthers at an early double-digit lead, and they never looked back.
“We play in a tough conference, so every time you can get a win in the conference is important,” Neosho County Head Coach Marisa Compton said.
Compton was particularly proud of her team’s ability to fight for each point rather than waiting and hoping Fort Scott would make errors on its own to bail out Neosho County.
The Greyhounds, who have racked up at least 20 errors on four occasions, ended the night with 16 errors against the Panthers.
“We started off really strong,” Compton said. “I thought that we kind of struggled a little bit, offensively, in the middle, but we kind of found a way in that third set. We were behind, but we did a good job of staying composed and found a way to earn our points and finish out the match.”
Compton highlighted Hannah Brisco’s run of late kills as one of the reasons the Panthers were able to find success in the third set to sweep Fort Scott. Brisco picked up 10 kills, one dig and just one error by the end of the match.
“Hannah was a go-to player for us last year on the right side, and she’s continued to do that,” Compton said. “We’ve moved her to the outside, and she’s done a good job of adjusting in that role. I think sometimes she doesn’t realize that, but she’s someone we rely on a lot to score us points.”
For the Panthers, overcoming the mental obstacle of earning as many of their points as possible for the duration of the match has Compton pleased about the team’s momentum with another conference match approaching.
“The more games that we can get under our belt this season, the better it’s going to be, and the more we can find that rhythm playing together and that team chemistry that will help us as we face tougher competition,” Compton said.
Up Next
The Panthers will hit the road to face the Independence Pirates (3-15), who have dropped nine of their last 10 matches, on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.