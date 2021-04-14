EL DORADO – A strong offensive game wasn’t enough to propel NCCC baseball over No. 2 KJCCC West Butler Community College Tuesday on the road.
The Panthers lost their fourth game in row 21-14 versus the Grizzlies. Shortstop Daegan Brady pushed his hit streak to 10 games thanks to his 4-for-6 performance with a two-run home run (fifth), two doubles (12) and three ribbies; first baseman Mason Lundgrin has a hitting streak of five games after going 4 for 6 with a solo shot (seventh), a double (seventh) and six RBI; left fielder Khalil Thrasher was 2 for 4 with a home run (third) and one RBI; designated hitter Drew Miller was 2 for 3 with a double (ninth), an RBI triple (second) and an RBI; right fielder Brett Wiemers was 1 for 1 with a double (eighth) and an RBI; and the team overall hit 16 times to Butler’s 17.
The Panthers put up two errors to the Grizzlies’ one.
NCCC starting pitcher Brance Ware walked six and allowed seven earned runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings; reliever Adam Birch struck out one, walked three, and gave up four earned runs and five hits in 2 1/3 inning; pitcher Jordan Linderer walked two and allowed two earned runs and no hits; pitcher Brady Pacha (2-2) took the loss, walking three and giving up three earned runs and four hits in 2 innings; pitcher Colton Crockett allowed four earned runs and four hits in 1/3 inning; pitcher Colten Nelson struck out one and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2/3 inning; and pitcher Nathan Hungate walked one and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 1 inning.
“Saw some really good hitting (Brady and Lundgrin), and some great defense (Brautman),” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “Also saw 16 walks by our pitchers, which obviously is tough on a team. We also as hitters scored our guys on base, so a loss, but not all-around awful.”
That was the case from the start, as Neosho tacked on three runs on three hits in the top of the first thanks to a two-run shot from Brady and a Lundgrin solo homer.
Butler responded with a run on one hit in the bottom of the first and six runs on two hits in the bottom of the second.
NCCC retaliated with three runs on three hits in the top of the third. Their biggest inning of the afternoon was the top of the fourth that included an RBI double by Brady, a two-run single by Lundgrin, an RBI triple by Miller, and an RBI single by third baseman Luke Burk, which made score 11-7 NCCC.
But three four-run innings on at least four hits by Butler put the game out of reach.
NCCC (14-18, 7-13) will play No. 6 Johnson County Community College (31-1) today at 1 and 3 pm in Overland Park.
