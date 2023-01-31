Humboldt MBB vs Eureka 1.31.23 - Blake Ellis

Humboldt sophomore Blake Ellis (13) drive the lane during Tuesday's matchup with Eureka.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs cruised to victory over the Eureka Tornadoes in Tri-Valley League action here Tuesday. Despite a 49-37 margin, Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor hoped for more against a struggling Eureka squad.

Humboldt MBB vs Eureka 1.31.23 - Sam Hull

Humboldt junior Sam Hull (5) throws down a dunk during Tuesday's matchup with Eureka.

