View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs cruised to victory over the Eureka Tornadoes in Tri-Valley League action here Tuesday. Despite a 49-37 margin, Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor hoped for more against a struggling Eureka squad.
“We wanted to pressure them and get some jumps, but we didn’t do it very well. We would get a trap, but we wouldn’t get a second or third help,” Taylor said. “We were standing around watching most of the night on defense.”
The tenth-ranked Cubs jumped out to a quick 10-4 lead after a period, never relinquishing the lead from jump. Despite harping on effort and energy on defense coming into the matchup, Taylor was disappointed in the on-court product.
“I can’t fix it, they have to fix it. We get into these funks once in a while, but we need to work our way out of it,” Taylor said.
Humboldt’s deadly offensive attack was enough for the home team to cruise to victory, however. Senior Trey Sommer led the squad with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, adding four rebounds and a steal in the process.
Junior Sam Hull came in just behind Sommer with 15 points of his own. Hull was unstoppable in flashes, knocking down a 3 and a breakaway layup back-to-back and pickpocketing a Eureka guard for a crowd-pleasing dunk.
Scoring was not just left for select players, as shot attempts were spread evenly across the roster. Taylor hopes this will provide depth — scoring and otherwise — down the stretch of the season.
“It’s really important, I was pleased that we had some scoring (across the team),” Taylor said.
Sophomores Blake Ellis and Logan Page tallied seven points each, while sophomores Colden Cook and Asher Hart had two each.
Eureka stuck around in the matchup much longer than Taylor would have liked, and this was in part due to turnovers. Through the first three quarters, the Cubs turned it over more than the Tornadoes, despite leading the game by nearly double digits.
“We still do silly things,” Taylor said. “We’ve just gotta focus.”
Humboldt was coming off a rescheduled Monday night matchup with Bluestem, but Taylor was quick to dismiss any excuse for his team’s lack of effort.
“When it comes substate time, you have to play back-to-back, so you have to fight through that,” he said.
The win pushes the Cubs to 12-2 on the year, while Eureka slides to 1-14.
Up Next
Humboldt will look to remain undefeated in league play this Friday, heading south to take on the Caney Valley Bullpups (6-8).
Box Score
Eureka: 4 11 8 14 — 37
Humboldt: 10 10 13 16 — 49
Scoring
Eureka: Trey Howard 17, Lyle Perrier 11, Cole Adkins 3, Laken Valentine 3, Alex Singateh 2, TJ Mills 1
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 16, Sam Hull 15, Blake Ellis 7, Logan Page 7, Colden Cook 2, Asher Hart 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.