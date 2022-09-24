COUNCIL GROVE — In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Humboldt Cubs came out on bottom, taking a 20-14 heartbreaking loss to the Council Grove Braves on Friday.
“We felt confident going into the game, but it just seemed like we continuously kept kicking ourselves in the foot,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “We had a few solid drives going, but had a couple big holding penalties that kept setting us back.”
The Cubs got off to a decent start, as rushing touchdowns in the first quarter from senior running back Trey Sommer and sophomore quarterback Blake Ellis put Humboldt up 14-7 in the first quarter.
Sommer finished the day with 140 yards on the ground, while Ellis went 9-of-18 in the air for 86 yards and a pair of interceptions.
Those interceptions would come back to haunt the Cubs, as both came inside Council Grove territory, allowing the Braves to turn around and score.
“The two turnovers on the night were our first of the season and were big game changers that killed some big opportunities for us,” Wyrick said.
The Cubs went silent for the rest of the game, not posting another scoring drive. Humboldt had a chance to take things to overtime, threatening inside the redzone with under 10 seconds to play, but were unsuccessful.
The Cubs (3-1) are set to welcome the Fredonia Yellowjackets in week five. Kickoff at B.W. Employee Field is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Council Grove 7 0 7 6 - 20
