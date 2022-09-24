COUNCIL GROVE — In a battle of two undefeated teams, the Humboldt Cubs came out on bottom, taking a 20-14 heartbreaking loss to the Council Grove Braves on Friday.

We felt confident going into the game, but it just seemed like we continuously kept kicking ourselves in the foot,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “We had a few solid drives going, but had a couple big holding penalties that kept setting us back.”

