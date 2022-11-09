All-SEK FB 2022 1

All-SEK selections seniors Ty Leedy (21), Bryan Jackett (53) and Trey Dillow (17) lead the Blue Comets onto the field ahead of a homecoming victory over the Fort Scott Tigers on Oct. 7.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Coaches across the Southeast Kansas League came together to choose the All-League Football honors released last week, and the Chanute Blue Comets landed seven selections each on offense and defense. Senior running back Ty Leedy was also named SEK Offensive Player of the Year

“Those guys earned the honors through all the time, effort and energy they put into being great,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “I am happy for those athletes and their selections.”

All-SEK FB 2022 2

Chanute senior defensive end Dagen Dean puts pressure on the quarterback during a home playoff victory over the KC-Schlagle Stallions on Oct. 28.
All-SEK FB 2022 3

Chanute senior quarterback Eric Erbe (3) fakes a jet sweep to junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster (5) before handing off to senior running back Ty Leedy (21) during a home playoff matchup with KC-Schlagle on Oct. 28.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments