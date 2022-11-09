Coaches across the Southeast Kansas League came together to choose the All-League Football honors released last week, and the Chanute Blue Comets landed seven selections each on offense and defense. Senior running back Ty Leedy was also named SEK Offensive Player of the Year
“Those guys earned the honors through all the time, effort and energy they put into being great,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “I am happy for those athletes and their selections.”
Because of their dominance over the SEK, Frazell believes the Blue Comets should have landed even more players on the All-League lists.
“I also feel bad for some of our guys who came up a few votes short that really deserved to be on that team,” Frazell said. “It’s frustrating watching kids get named to the All-SEK teams from other schools who were not the caliber of some of our guys at the same position, but the reality is that it’s not possible to get everyone you nominated on the team.”
Chanute landed six players on the offensive first team, including Leedy, senior quarterback Eric Erbe, senior wide receiver Dagen Dean and offensive linemen Garrett Love, Bryan Jackett and Gus Thuston. Junior Kaiden Seamster earned an honorable mention for his work at wideout.
Erbe finished the season with 1,580 passing yards on a 69.8% completion rate. Erbe tossed 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions across Chanute’s 10 games.
Leedy easily led the team on the ground, taking 114 carries for 1,249 yards and 17 touchdowns. Leedy also added a pair of return touchdowns on kick and punt return.
Dean hauled in 36 receptions for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns, with multiple receptions over 25 yards.
While Love, Jackett and Thuston did not light up the stat sheet on offense, the trio of linemen combined to allow just two sacks and very few plays for loss.
Seamster’s offensive line ended at 42 receptions for 715 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 92 yards on 12 rush attempts. Seamster also connected with Dean twice for passing touchdowns, ending the year with 167 yards on three completions.
The defensive list saw Leedy at linebacker, defensive ends Dean and sophomore Cade Small and defensive backs Seamster and sophomore Quentin Hardin make the first team list. Senior defensive lineman Hunter Burt and senior linebacker Trey Dillow landed on the honorable mentions list.
Leedy had a team-high 147 tackles, including six for a loss and three forced fumbles.
Harding came in behind Leedy with 90 tackles, as well as an interception.
Dean led the team in tackles for loss, racking up 16 TFLs and nine sacks.
Small had 60 tackles and a sack, and Dillow had 54 tackles and an interception.
Seamster added 44 tackles while pulling down a pair of interceptions.
Burt posted 31 tackles, four of which went for a loss, including a fumble recovered for a touchdown.
All-Southeast Kansas League Teams
Offense
First Team
Eric Erbe, QB
Ty Leedy, RB
Garrett Love, OL
Dagen Dean, WR
Bryan Jackett, OL
Gus Thuston, OL
Honorable Mention
Kaiden Seamster, WR
Defense
First Team
Dagen Dean, DL
Cade Small, DL
Ty Leedy, LB
Quentin Harding, DB
Kaiden Seamster, DB
Honorable Mention
Hunter Burt, DL
Trey Dillow, LB
