ROBERT MAGOBET
Piggybacking on their SEK tennis success of last season, the Lady Blue Comets were on fire Thursday afternoon at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
CHS went 15-1 and finished in first place at the Chanute Invitational, the first tennis meet of the year. Four other schools rounded out the rest of the top five, including Labette County with eight wins, Iola with seven, Neodesha with six, and Columbus with four.
“This was a great way to start the season,” girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre said after the meet, “winning 15 matches, losing one, and taking first place in our home meet.”
Senior two-time State qualifier Kori Babcock, the No. 1 singles player for Chanute, took care of business against Jaden Spainhower of Columbus High School. Babcock didn’t have any trouble, winning 4-0 (8-1, 8-1, 8-0 and 8-0).
Just behind Babcock in No. 2 singles play was junior Aimee Maxton, who also won 4-0 versus Kelsey Cox of Neodesha (8-0, 8-3, 8-0 and an 8-0 forfeit).
“Kori Babcock, No. 1 singles, and Aimee Maxton, No. 2 singles, totally dominated their divisions, playing aggressive tennis throughout their matches,” De La Torre said. “Both served well, and I was very pleased with their shot selections, making their opponents move more and setting up some great winners.”
Sophomores Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, Chanute’s No. 1 doubles team, also swept 4-0. Bogle and Thompson won 8-0 over Hannah Kirk and Lizzy Welch of Columbus, were victorious 8-3 over Alex Swartz and Macy Jones of Neodesha, triumphed 8-1 over Elsie Sorrell and Madi Hayward of Labette County High School, and earned an 8-6 win over Miah Shelby and Sidney Shelby of Iola.
“In No. 1 doubles, Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson dominated their division, except for their match against Iola,” De La Torre said. “They were down early in that match, but came back to win 8-6. Throughout the day, they had many winners by hitting great angle shots away from their opponents, hitting down the line when it was open, and limiting the amount of errors.”
Sophomores Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, the No. 2 doubles players, went 3-1, winning 8-0 over Jaylei Carriger and Gracie Davolt of Columbus High School, 8-7 (7-5) over Charlee Anderson and Jill DeLong of Neodesha, 8-7 over Josie Lynn and Lauren Giager of Labette County High School, and losing 8-5 to Rebekah Coltrane and Keira Fawson of Iola High.
“Our No. 2 doubles team, Lena Aguilar and Gracie Palet, played great tennis, too, although they had to fight hard and dig deep to finish 3-1,” De La Torre said. “Two of their wins were from tremendous comebacks against Neodesha and Labette County that put them in a tie-breaker against each team. They won both tie-breakers with the score of 7-5. Tougher matches are ahead for our team with the season just starting with this home meet. The girls know that, and know they need to keep working hard on their games. But I’m very proud of the effort that these girls displayed (Thursday).”
Junior Varsity
On Monday, the Junior Varsity team went 11-4 at home against Coffeyville and Labette County.
Chanute winners included sophomore Aaliyah Colding (6-0 over Lindsay Hayden of Field Kindley High School), freshman Zoie Speaks (6-0 over Emma Thompson of Field Kindley, and 6-0 over Kylie March of Labette County); sophomore Laynee Joyce (6-2 over Addison Smith of Field Kindley and Lakin Giager of Labette), freshman Mackenzie Leroy (6-4 over Lakin Giager of Labette and Presley Banzet of Field Kindley); and freshman Jeanette Guernsey (6-4 over Molly Leonard of Labette and 6-1 over Alex Spencer of Labette). Colding also lost 6-3 to Bradie Johnson of Labette.
In doubles matches, Colding and Speaks won 6-0 over Field Kindley; Johnson and March won 6-2 over Colding and Speaks; Smith and Hayden of Field Kindley won 4-2 over Joyce and Leroy; and Labette County came up victorious 6-0 over Joyce and Leroy.
In mixed-team matches, Guernsey won 6-1 over Spencer and Leonard (Labette) with a partner from Labette High, while Guernsey and Spencer beat Labette High 6-0.
...”It was a great opportunity for the girls to get out and get their feet wet to start the year,” assistant coach Max Ruark said. “It was a good day overall, and I thought the girls competed well.”
Up next is a JV meet at Independence High School at 3 pm Tuesday, while the varsity team will gear up for a meet at Parsons at 3 pm on Thursday versus Labette County.
