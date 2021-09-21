JARED McMASTERS
WELLSVILLE — The Chanute Blue Comets saw four runners across their JV and varsity cross country teams earn medals at the Wellsville Invitational on Thursday.
Natasha Ornelas, Trenton Banks, Brock Godinez and Gage Jesseph each medaled in the meet, which also featured runners from Louisburg, Prairie View, Santa Fe Trail, Fredonia, West Franklin, Fort Scott, Burlington and Humboldt.
“I was probably most impressed with Brock and Gage,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “They both were able to bring home varsity medals and improve on their time from the week before, so it was good to see that they keep moving in the right direction.”
At Wellsville, Godinez and Jesseph continued their recent trend of finishing within a few spots of each other, with Godinez taking 22nd place of the varsity boys 5K and Jesseph close behind in 25th place.
“They’re very similar runners and pretty good friends, but they like to beat each other,” Rinehart said. “They’re always pushing each other in practice and in the races. So far, Brock has had just a little bit more in the final 400 meters or so, but it’s fun to watch them work through the pack together.”
Ornelas was Chanute’s lone runner in the 19-person JV girls 5K, and she came away with a time of 28:57 in her ninth-place finish to medal. Rinehart said he’s excited about Ornelas’ potential and the possibility that she could return to the varsity squad later this year after spending some time with that group last season.
As for the JV boys, Banks was the Blue Comets’ standout in that 5K. Of the 53 total runners, Banks finished 10th at 22:36 to secure a medal, with Chanute’s Wyatt Scott, Abel Kennedy and Devin Spencer coming in 43rd, 44th and 45th, respectively.
“(Banks) is doing really well for the JV,” Rinehart said. “He’s competing for a medal every race and bringing his time down each week, so it’s fun to see him out there doing well.”
Rounding out Chanute’s performance, the Blue Comets’ varsity girls team trailed everyone except Humboldt in its eighth-place finish.
Macie Moore was the team’s leader with a 24:38 time to put her in 34th place of the 70 runners. Bella Becannon, Mackenzie Crapson, Evelyn Fewins, Abigail Stephenson and Maddy Hughes followed behind Moore to finish between 38th place and 61st place.
Rinehart attributed the varsity girls team’s struggles to a new strategy he wanted to implement. He said his goal was for his runners to start the first mile of their races more conservatively to store energy for later, but he thought this new plan backfired on the Blue Comets at Wellsville.
Up Next
Chanute’s JV team has a short break before the Blue Comets head to Humboldt on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The varsity runners will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 25, for the Rim Rock Farm Classic in Lawrence.
