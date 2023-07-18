CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NJCAA announced the 2022-23 All-Academic Teams on Monday, and 72 Neosho County student-athletes landed on the lists.
“Our Athletic Department is very proud of our student-athletes and their efforts,” Neosho County Athletic Director Riann Mullis said. “These individuals have done a tremendous job not only during competition, but most importantly in the classroom. We are looking forward to another great year!”
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are: First Team, 4.00 GPA; Second Team, 3.80-3.99 GPA; Third Team, 3.60-3.79 GPA. A total of 2,702 student-athletes earned first team honors, 3,347 earned second team and 4,117 landed on the third team.
The Odessa (TX) women's golf team earned the highest overall team GPA in the NJCAA with a 3.96 mark. Five colleges earned multiple team champion awards including Monroe College (NY), Northwest Kansas Tech, Southwestern Oregon, and Wallace State-Hanceville (AL).
2022-23 NJCAA All-Academic Individuals
First Team (14)
Derek Rockers (Baseball); Erkki Arpia (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Ezra Wood (Women’s Cross County, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Jack Foster (Men’s Soccer); Felipe Silva Mendes (Men’s Soccer); Eider Alcorta (Women's Soccer); Maite Baldini (Women’s Soccer); Lily Brown (Women’s Soccer); Eva Van Tol (Women’s Soccer); Andrea Harlan (Softball); Lainey Howard (Softball); Jessica Petric (Softball); Carleigh Ratzlaff (Softball); Emma Garrison (Volleyball)
Second Team (30)
Grant Ash (Baseball); Logan Bartlett (Baseball); Jacob Beckmann (Baseball); Owen Bucher (Baseball); Cooper Hayden (Baseball); Brooks Miller (Baseball); Cody Moore (Baseball); Nicole Szadkowska (Women’s Basketball); Samuel Castle (Men’s Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Adiran Parra (Men’s Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Gaolathle Leburu (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Colton Lewis (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Delsinay Pena (Women’s Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Sebastian Fernandez (Men’s Soccer); Mateo Hoyos (Men’s Soccer); Marcus Lopez (Men’s Soccer); Ryusei Ota (Men’s Soccer); Alida Leles (Women’s Soccer); Megan Stringer (Women’s Soccer); Rian Davis (Softball); Addyson Easter (Softball); Lauren Fuller (Softball); Dina Marchoud (Softball); Carson McCue (Softball); Zoe Newcomb (Softball); Braxton Stainbrook (Softball); Abigail Taylor (Softball); Emma Tyson (Softball); Kennedy Krokroskia (Volleyball); Callie Palecki (Volleyball)
Third Team (28)
Jorey Faber (Baseball); Chayse Gruber (Baseball); Landon Helm (Baseball); Austin Oldham (Baseball); Dax Sharp (Baseball); Alexander Urlaub (Baseball); Luke Westermann (Baseball); Kori Babcock (Women’s Basketball); Dawnyale Bruce (Women’s Basketball); Taylee Hatton (Women’s Basketball); Phillip Acendano (Men’s Soccer); Ryo Aihara (Men’s Soccer); Emily Engelbert (Women’s Soccer); Nora Lobbert (Women’s Soccer); Molly Murray (Women’s Soccer); Madison Alexander (Softball); Hannah Duin (Softball); KeaLeigh Mount (Softball); Gracie Turner (Softball); Aldo Avalos (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Andrew Blankenship (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Wyatt Faye (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Lyrix Howard (Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Michael Reed (Men’s Cross Country, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Lauryn Hobert (Women’s Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field); Adisyn Igo (Volleyball); Iva Putnik (Volleyball); Marah Zenner (Volleyball)
2022-23 NJCAA All-Academic Teams
Baseball 3.46; Women’s Basketball 3.12; Men’s Cross Country 3.06; Women’s Cross Country 3.21; Men’s Indoor Track & Field 3.19; Women’s Indoor Track & Field 3.16; Men’s Outdoor Track & Field 3.23; Women’s Outdoor Track & Field 3.16; Men’s Soccer 3.37; Women’s Soccer 3.61; Softball 3.62; Volleyball 3.54
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.