NCCC BASE vs. Johnson County - April 13, 2023 - Jorey Faber

Neosho County LHP Jorey Faber delivers a pitch during a home matchup with Johnson County on April 13, 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NJCAA announced the 2022-23 All-Academic Teams on Monday, and 72 Neosho County student-athletes landed on the lists.

“Our Athletic Department is very proud of our student-athletes and their efforts,” Neosho County Athletic Director Riann Mullis said. “These individuals have done a tremendous job not only  during competition, but most importantly in the classroom. We are looking forward to another great year!”

NCCC VB vs. Johnson County - October 26, 2022 - Emma Garrison

Neosho County libero Emma Garrison (21) serves during a home matchup with Johnson County on Oct. 26, 2022

