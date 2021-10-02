JARED McMASTERS
RICHMOND — The Humboldt Cubs cross country team wrapped up its regular season with multiple medalists and personal records.
The Cubs competed at Central Heights on Thursday and six runners finished with faster times than what they recorded at the same meet last year.
Three Humboldt girls in the varsity 5K notched either medals or personal records.
McKenna Jones secured a strong 7th-place finish to earn a medal. Her 22:52 time was also a meet record for Humboldt’s program at Central Heights.
Along with Jones’ record-setting performance, Carsyn Haviland took home 21st place with a personal best time of 26:01. Anna Heisler was Humboldt’s other medalist after she ran a time of 24:12 to pick up 14th place.
Humboldt featured six of the 51 boys who ran in the varsity 5K, and Drew Wilhite recorded an impressive fourth-place finish at 18:13.
Brigg Shannon secured 39th place with his 23:36 time, which was a new personal record.
Peyton Wallace, Cooper Woods, Landon Bauer and Colton Johnson also took home 19th, 42nd, 49th and 51st place for the Cubs in the race.
Humboldt’s lone JV runner was Peyten Galloway, who medaled in her race after logging a ninth-place finish.
The Cubs also had one runner in each of the boys and girls eighth grade races. Layne Ellison set a personal best in the boys 2-mile race with a time of 16:30, and Tori Melendez secured ninth place in the girls race.
Humboldt’s Jo Ellison recorded a new personal best for the second time in a week when she turned in a 16:52.72 time for the seventh grade 2-mile race.
Of the 35 seventh grade boys runners, Thatcher Mueller recorded a 15th-place finish at 15:31.
“We still have work to do, and our times need to drop more, but we are getting closer to where we want to be running for league and regionals,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said.
