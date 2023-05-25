Blue Comet double play

Chanute freshman shortstop Kris Harding (10) makes a diving play before backhanding to junior second baseman Cohwen Wheeler (5) for an out in the seventh inning of Thursday’s state quarterfinals matchup with Clay Center

 Huntyr Schwegman | Chanute Tribune
The Chanute Blue Comets celebrate their quarterfinals win over the Clay Center Community/Wakefield Tigers during the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships in Salina on Thursday.

SALINA — The Chanute Blue Comets pulled off a 1-0 upset in a quarterfinals against the Clay Center Community/Wakefield Tigers at the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships in Salina on Thursday.

Junior RHP Rhett Smith (6-1) tossed a complete game shutout and junior second baseman Cohwen Wheeler drove in the game-winning run for the victory.

Chanute senior outfielder Parker Manly (22) hits a lead off double in the seventh inning, eventually scoring the go-ahead run during the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships in Salina on Thursday.
Chanute junior RHP Rhett Smith (1) delivers a pitch en route to a complete game shutout during the KSHSAA Class 4A State Baseball Championships in Salina on Thursday.

