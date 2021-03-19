In a back-and-forth volleyball game at Neosho County Community College Thursday night, the Panthers took down a proven Cloud County Community College team.
NCCC won over Cloud 3-2 (25-18 Cloud, 26-24, 30-28, 25-20 Cloud, 15-7), which sweeps the regular-season series versus the now 11-8 Cloud. The Panthers won the first matchup 3-0 on Feb. 13 at home, and have now won three matches in a row.
Freshman outside hitter Jolene Tidwell led the way with 16 kills and five digs; freshman middle blocker Hannah Brisco had 15 kills and three digs; freshman outside hitter Riley Kallevig put up seven kills, 11 digs, one ace and one assist; freshman right-side hitter Rylee Moseman had 43 assists, seven digs, three kills and two aces; sophomore Libero Nyah Alexander racked up 11 digs and one ace; freshman middle blocker Samantha Johnson registered four kills and two digs; freshman Libero Kinley Poynter mustered up 11 digs and one ace; and freshman Libero Brooklyn Strobel produced 27 digs and one ace.
All of these stats were needed in a five-set match. With the game tied at two heading into the final set, NCCC head coach Marisa Compton said her team took the fight to Cloud.
“In that fifth set, we did a good job of coming out and earning our points. We were relying on them to make errors and it came out and hurt them,” Compton said. “We served aggressively and got them in trouble. Jolene came up with some big (kills) on the outside in that fifth set. Nyah – she’s our only returning sophomore – she had a lot of good serves that got them in trouble. I thought we came out and went on the attack in that fifth set, and that was the difference.”
The Panthers went on a 5-1 run at the beginning of the fifth set after Alexander’s serve. And Tidwell had a lot to do with upping the score to an eventual 15-7 win, as well as stopping runs in crucial moments earlier in the match with her overpowering spikes.
“In the last set, I was just very determined to want to put the ball away, and being a good player and get a successful kill” Tidwell said. “We weren’t doing very good in picking up balls out of the block, so that was my goal was to hit around the block, and then to put the ball away for our team so we could move on to the next serve and to the next serve-receive”.
In the second set in which no lead was safe and the game tied at 24, Tidwell found her opportunity after tomahawking a spike for a kill to up the NCCC lead to 25-24. On the very next serve, Cloud hit the ball out of bounds, which secured the 26-24 victory. The Panthers took that momentum and went on a 16-8 run in set three before winning it 30-28.
While Tidwell was a major contributor to the victory, the freshman put the onus on the entire team when situations call for players to step up.
“...It’s not necessarily we rely on one player. We rely on our team to be teammates rather than individuals – that’s where we have struggled at this season,” Tidwell said. “But I think we are going to come out on top if we keep playing like we have been. ... I just honestly thank my teammates to be able to give me a good defensive pass, to be able to run a good in-tempo set to be able to hit the ball, so I was more thankful for my teammates to get the position to hit in the first place.”
NCCC (11-6, 10-5) will next play No. 6 Johnson County Community College (16-2, 13-2) today at home at 2 pm.
