Playing Pittsburg in American Legion baseball appears to have made Chanute Post 170 A a better team to this point.
Last week, after winning six straight games, Chanute lost two to Pittsburg, 13-6 and 5-1 in Game 2. They were the first – and so far, only – losses of the season. After that, though, Chanute got things back on track and won two over Central Heights in Richmond, 10-0 and 8-2 on Monday, putting the team at 8-2 to date.
Chanute versus Central Heights played all aspects of the game incrementally better when comparing to the Pittsburg contests.
Competing against the then-6-4 team last week on the road, Chanute appeared to be fatigued after having played back-to-back games on Tuesday (Central Heights) and Wednesday (Pittsburg). With the temperature blazing in the 90s with even higher heat indices, Post 170 A seemingly ran out of gas.
In Game 1 against Pittsburg, both Dax Axleson and Cohwen Wheeler put up RBI singles, but Pittsburg responded with three runs on three hits to tie the ballgame at 3 at the end of the first inning. Pittsburg went on to score 10 more runs on seven hits to close the ballgame.
While Pittsburg is typically a little tougher when it comes to competition, this particular American Legion team comprises younger players who have commitments to other sports, which has equated to less practice time.
Knowing that this specific Pittsburg team is a work in progress, Chanute assistant coach Hunter Friederich said his team should have hit better against them.
“We should have hit the pitchers over at Pittsburg, but they weren’t nothing that we couldn’t beat. They’re a very beatable team, we just didn’t play that two games,” Friederich said. “We’re just going to erase it. We’ll play two more games against them and we’re going to beat them.”
Friederich, who once played for NCCC head coach Steve Murry, noted that moving forward, it is imperative to get back on the horse – hitting in the cage, throwing, and practicing arduously. With a little training and confidence, losing two to rival Pittsburg motivated Chanute Post 170 A to take care of business versus Central Heights, even on the road.
“Coming off two losses, it’s hard to come back, but once you put your mind to it, you just got to figure out the two games, and put your head forward and go win two more games,” Friederich said.
With four days’ rest and lessons learned from Pittsburg, on Monday, Chanute’s pitching staff came out and threw with a purpose versus Central Heights. Starting pitcher Caden Schwegman won Game 1, striking out four and walking just one.
The team also found holes and hit the baseball all over the field, with Schwegman leading in that category with a home run, his first of the year, and an RBI triple in the first game.
More of the same transpired in Game 2 thanks to the pitching of Blake Atwood, who struck out six and walked three, leading to a second straight win for Chanute. Chanute’s Royce Chaney put up two singles and Meisch had an RBI double.
“We threw the ball better (Monday),” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “We hit the ball. When you hit the ball and they find holes, then you’re going to have nights like this. Pitching was better tonight than it was in Pittsburg.”
Everything in Game 2 really started to come together for Chanute after that third inning, down 2-0. In one of the more humbling moments for the team all season, Wheeler and Friederich huddled them together and urged for offensive production. Friederich even threatened the team with more drills if base signs weren’t read in the heat of the battle.
Chanute’s bats responded and the score was 5-2 by the fourth inning.
Post 170 A looked to be back in focus.
Chanute (8-2) will try to continue the trend Tuesday in Burlington at 6 and 8 pm. Post 170 A will play Pittsburg again Monday, July 6, at 6 and 8 pm.
