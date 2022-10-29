View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Chanute Blue Comets continued their legendary run with a 49-6 trounce of the Kansas City-Schlagle Stallions at the Chanute Community Sports Complex Friday night.
Chanute entered the matchup as the No. 1 seed in the east district, with Schlage receiving the No. 16 seed by way of a 1-7 regular season record. Schlagle’s lone win came via a 55-0 trouncing of Kansas City-J.C. Harmon during week one.
“The game plan tonight was to play sharp and be focused, limit mistakes and just be who we are,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “We didn’t put anything new in this week, we just wanted to do what we do well, polish up and get ready for the next game.”
Like in the 50-point first half performance during last week’s matchup with Labette County, Frazell wanted his squad to get ahead quickly and never look back.
“We didn’t want to give them a glimmer of hope,” Frazell said. “And they did a good job tonight, the offense and defense both, another complete game from both sides.”
A fumble after a 13-yard reception by senior wide receiver Trey Dillow on Chanute’s first drive attempted to derail that plan, but the Chanute defense came in clutch, holding the Stallions scoreless through most of the matchup.
“I just told him to take care of the football,” Frazell said with a laugh. “Like I said about Leedy at Coffeyville, Trey isnt gonna put it on the ground a lot.”
Chanute held Schlagle to just 57 yards on the ground in the first half, giving up a total of just 136 yards on the night.
“We were unsure of what they were gonna run against us, but we knew they had athletes and guys that can make game-breaking plays if you don’t play sound,” Chanute defensive coordinator Don Epps said. “I thought our defense did a wonderful job of suffocating the ball, really squeezing down and taking away vertical run lanes.”
Senior Ty Leedy led the defensive suffocation with five tackles, junior Jase Tarter had four tackles, senior Dagen Dean had three and senior Hunter Burt and sophomore Cade Small each had a pair of stops.
The Chanute defense combined for seven tackles for loss, as well as forcing a pair of intentional grounding penalties out of Schlagle’s senior quarterback Kameron Deboe. Deboe finished the night just 1-of-6 in the air for a measly five yards.
“We’ve been strong in the pass defense all year, however we felt he was just dropping back to find vertical run lanes,” Epps said. “Next week we’re gonna have to really play sound, we’re gonna play a team that runs multiple formations. It’s all really starting to glue together here at the end of the season, which you need it to.”
Chanute’s next drive would end in a 2-yard dive from Leedy. Leedy racked up 192 rushing yards on just nine carries, taking two more to paydirt for a total of three rushing touchdowns. Leedy added another touchdown with a 55-yard punt return on Chanute’s third chance with the ball.
Like his kick return against Coffeyville, Leedy suckered in the Schlagle defense to the left side, cutting back right to open field.
Leedy also had a 54-yard carry, a 37-yarder and a 29-yard sprint.
“Everytime we ran it, we broke for a big play. I wanted to throw more in the first half because I thought we wouldn’t get a chance in the second half,” Frazell said.
Senior quarterback Eric Erbe went just 5-of-8 on the night, racking up an impressive 106 yards in the process. Two of those tosses went for touchdowns, with a 1-yard screen going to senior wide receiver Tanner Reed and a 29-yard fly to junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster.
“You wanna keep your quarterback and wide receivers engaged in the game, and keep them sharp for next week,” Frazell said. “We had plans of throwing it quite a bit, but breaking big plays in the run game was the biggest reason we didn’t throw as much.”
Erbe also hit Dean twice for a total of 64 yards.
“We wanted to get Kaiden and Dagen some touches so we could get them on film and get the other team scared of them,” Frazell said with another laugh. “We want to give them the idea they have to defend the whole field.”
The second half saw the second straight running clock for Chanute. Leedy made his way to the sideline during the third quarter, taking a seat for the remainder of the game due to a broken helmet. That broken helmet handed the running back reins to sophomore Quinton Harding.
Harding did not slow down the production Leedy had throughout the night. After breaking off a near-touchdown run on a 40-yard draw, Harding punched in a 7-yard run to round out the scoring from the Blue Comets.
“If we need to put Quinton in, we don’t hardly skip a beat. He’s right there with Ty. There's no change in play call with him in there, because you know you have a good back like Ty,”
Senior kicker Jaxson Vaughan has been near-perfect this season, going 7-of-7 on PAT attempts on the night.
Schlagle’s Deboe drove down the field late in the fourth quarter to grab the Stallions’ lone score of the night against the Chanute backups. After breaking off a 49-yard run, Deboe punched it in from the goal line for the score. A failed two-point attempt ended the contest at 49-6 in favor of Chanute.
The 49-6 decision moves Chanute to a record of 9-0, ending Kansas CIty-Schlagle’s season at 1-8.
Up Next
After breaking off a 35-14 victory over Tonganoxie on Friday, the Kansas City-Piper Pirates (6-3) will come to town Nov. 4 to take on the Blue Comets in the regional matchup of the KSHSAA Class 4A State Football Championship.
“Their coach was at Independence before he went to Piper, so we kinda have an idea of what they like to do on offense, but we don’t really know about the defense,” Frazell said. “I’m not really a guy that likes to skip ahead and watch film before the win happens. We’ll get on that tonight and tomorrow.”
The Pirates are led by a dual-threat quarterback in Logan Ladish. The Piper senior averages 57.6 yards per game on the ground and an average of 121.8 yards through the air, having gone for a total of 19 touchdowns this season.
Ladish’s main target this season has been senior Collin Vigil, who averages 48.1 yards on an average of 3.5 receptions per game.
“They’re a good team and they have some athletes. It’s gonna be a fun one Friday, and a big challenge,” Frazell said.
The full Class 4A State Football Championship Bracket can be found on the KSHSAA website.
Box Score
KC-Schlagle 0 0 0 6 - 6
Chanute 14 21 14 0 - 49
Scoring
1Q 8:17 (CHAN) 2-yard rush by T. Leedy (PAT good) 7-0
1Q 10:16 (CHAN) 55-yard punt return by T. Leedy (PAT good) 14-0
2Q 0:12 (CHAN) 29-yard rush by T. Leedy (PAT good) 21-0
2Q 4:48 (CHAN) 10-yard rush by T. Leedy (PAT good) 28-0
2Q 6:54 (CHAN) 29-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster (PAT good) 35-0
3Q 3:10 (CHAN) 1-yard pass from E. Erbe to T. Reed (PAT good) 42-0
3Q 11:57 (CHAN) 7-yard rush by Q. Harding (PAT good) 49-0
4Q 2:18 (SCHL) 1-yard rush by K. Daboe (2-pt no good) 49-6
