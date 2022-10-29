Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Ty Leedy

Chanute senior running back Ty Leedy (21) returns a punt for a 55-yard touchdown during Friday's 49-6 trouncing of Kansas City-Schlagle. Leedy finished the game with four total touchdowns, taking nine carries for 192 yards.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Eric Erbe 1

Chanute senior quarterback Eric Erbe (3) loads up to pass during the first half of Friday's 49-6 trouncing of Kansas City-Schlagle. Erbe finished the night passing 5-of-8 for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

The Chanute Blue Comets continued their legendary run with a 49-6 trounce of the Kansas City-Schlagle Stallions at the Chanute Community Sports Complex Friday night.

Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Eric Erbe 2

Chanute senior defensive back Eric Erbe (3) nearly gets home on a punt block during Friday's 49-6 trouncing of Kansas City-Schlagle.
Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Landen Billby

Chanute sophomore linebacker Landen Billby (44) tackles the KC-Schlagle kick returner during Friday's 49-6 trouncing of the Stallions.
Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster (5) goes up to catch an eventual 28-yard touchdown pass during Friday's 49-6 trouncing of Kansas City-Schlagle.
Chanute Football vs. KC-Schlagle (Playoffs) 10.28.22 - Dagen Dean

Chanute senior defensive end Dagen Dean (2) provides pressure on KC-Schlagle quarterback Kameron Deboe (1) during Friday's 49-6 trouncing of the Stallions.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments