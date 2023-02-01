Altoona MBB @ Pleasanton 1.27.23 - Blaine Collins

Altoona junior Blaine Collins (20) flies through the lane in heavy traffic during Friday’s game at Pleasanton. The Blu-Jays came away with a 79-47 victory in the Three Rivers League matchup.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

PLEASANTON – One might have to excuse the Altoona-Midway High School teams if they believe the name of this community should be changed to “Not-so-Pleasanton” … at least as far as basketball is concerned.

The Pleasanton Blu-Jays invited the Jets to town Friday night, and proceeded to claim a pair of lopsided Three Rivers League triumphs. Pleasanton captured a 54-19 win in the girls game before taking a 79-47 victory in the boys contest.

Altoona WBB @ Pleasanton 1.27.23 - Eryn Tiger

Altoona freshman Eryn Tiger (20) looks for help against a much taller defender Friday against Pleasanton. Also pictured for the Jets is junior Ava Hufford (3). The Jets lost the matchup, 54-19.

