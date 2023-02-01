PLEASANTON – One might have to excuse the Altoona-Midway High School teams if they believe the name of this community should be changed to “Not-so-Pleasanton” … at least as far as basketball is concerned.
The Pleasanton Blu-Jays invited the Jets to town Friday night, and proceeded to claim a pair of lopsided Three Rivers League triumphs. Pleasanton captured a 54-19 win in the girls game before taking a 79-47 victory in the boys contest.
Girls
Pleasanton raced to a 21-3 lead after the opening eight minutes and built a commanding 38-5 advantage at halftime. The Blu-Jays were up 51-12 after three quarters and won 54-19.
“I have to give all the credit to Pleasanton, they are a good, experienced team,” noted Altoona head coach Jessica Porter. “All of their starters were juniors and seniors, and they were tall. They could shoot outside and also dump it down low, where they could just shoot over us all night.
“But, to my girls’ credit, they never gave up. They tried the best they could,” Porter said. “I told them that we will learn from this and we look forward to playing Tuesday.”
Altoona (3-9) benefitted from a nice offensive performance from Summer Raymond, who finished with 12 points, including connecting on a trio of three-pointers. Chantal Morales chipped in four points, while Ava Hufford finished with two and Emmalynn Pupanek added one.
Hufford also added three steals on the evening while Raymond and Pupanek garnered three rebounds each.
Pleasanton placed three players in double figures. Leah Myrick led the Blu-Jays with 15 points, Kara Umphenour tossed in 14, and Eryn Sabine netted 11.
Boys
A high school basketball team cannot give up 55 points over two quarters, including 34 in a single period, and expect to stay in the game.
That was the story for Altoona (6-6) here Friday. Trailing just 19-16 after one quarter, the Jets allowed 34 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third. Pleasanton’s lead ballooned to 53-33 at halftime and 74-40 after three periods before winning 79-47.
“The game was pretty even early in the second period when Pleasanton went on a run. We got knocked down and could not get back up,” Altoona head coach Dave Vance said. “Our big men got in foul trouble and the Blu-Jays pounded the boards for put-back after put-back,” Vance said, noting that Tony Gillespie and Dale Gillespie scored 28 and 22 points respectively. “Those two combined for 50 total points. We did not find a way to shut them down.
“We were plagued by foul trouble throughout the game and never really got into a rhythm after the foul issues set in,” Vance continued. “But Pleasanton is a very good team, and we have three more challenging games this coming week. Hopefully we will be ready.”
Kieran Foster led the Jets with 16 points while Jacob Meigs chipped in 10. Altoona also got six points apiece from William Stackhouse and Andy Tiger, five from Harley Lopeman, and two each from Blaine Collins and Kage Beck.
Stackhouse pulled down eight rebounds, Tiger had six, Meigs five and Brandon Johnson collected four boards.
Up Next
Both Jet squads face a heavy slate of action with three home games this week. Altoona hosted St. Paul on Tuesday, followed by matchups with Uniontown on Thursday and Northeast on Friday. Games will begin at 5 pm each night.
