OKLAHOMA CITY — The Chanute High Octane 18-and-under softball team traveled to Oklahoma City for the Road to the Show softball showcase tournament at the NCAA Women’s College World Series. The Chanute-based team went 3-2 on the weekend, falling two wins short of the podium.
Before games got started Saturday morning, the tournament hosted a Friday night players party that included laser tag, bumper cars, a rock wall, virtual reality games and bowling.
“This was a fun tournament for us,” High Octane head coach Roy McCoy said. “ The girls got to go to the College World Series and experience the atmosphere of those games. We only had three practices prior to going to Oklahoma City, and not one as a whole team. All in all, I think we did okay.”
After a 5-4 loss to Oklahoma Exclusive Gold-Ashinhurst in their first game in pool play, High Octane strung together a trio of wins to finish second in their pool.
“We got bit by the error bug in the first inning,” McCoy said. “And then dead bats, not scoring until the fifth inning, that was costly.”
The first frame saw Ashinhurst post 4 runs on Kamri Naff’s pitching. The unanimous All-SEK League first team selection gave up six hits while only recording three strikeouts. Naff’s battery complement, catcher Grace Thompson, led the squad in the box with a 2-for-2 performance and an RBI.
Without much of a break, Saturday’s evening game saw High Octane post a dominant 9-1 win over Mid-Missouri Elite-Williams. Molly Proper made the start in the circle, allowing just a pair of hits while striking out five.
“We rebounded pretty well with the bats heating up in that second game,” McCoy said.
Karley Wools drew three walks which she turned into a run scored, while Naff and Skyler Hopper went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs each.
Returning to Rader Softball Complex Sunday for another evening doubleheader, High Octane grabbed a pair of 4-2 victories to round out pool play.
Naff returned to the circle for the first game against Texas Bombers Central-Sebek, tossing a complete game in which she surrendered just two hits and a single walk.
Naff started things off with a 2-run home run in the first frame, but the Bombers tied things back up in the fifth. A tight game throughout, High Octane was able to secure the win in the sixth when Preston Keating and Reece Norris drove in an RBI each.
Proper got her second start of the weekend against Kansas City Flamez-Proper, holding things scoreless until a two-run fourth inning left High Octane trailing with just a few chances to go. After Naff knocked in two runs on a double and advanced to third on an error, Thompson laid down a squeeze bunt to take the lead with two innings to play.
“Runs were at a premium in this one,” McCoy said. “We really went to small-ball in the fifth, putting down three bunts in a row to make some things happen.”
Keating drove in the final run of the game under the lights, handing High Octane the 4-2 victory.
A second place finish in Pool A matched High Octane up with Oklahoma Pulse-St. Andrews in the first round of bracket play. Due to delays and High Octane playing back-to-back 9 p.m. games, the squad came out flat in the 8 a.m. game Monday morning.
“Because of three late nights in a row, the Octane just did not get things started in bracket play,” McCoy said.
Naff and Proper split time in the circle for this one, with Naff taking the loss thanks to 5 earned runs on five hits and six walks through three innings. Proper managed the final three innings without a walk, but surrendered another run on three hits.
Without much excitement from the High Octane offense, the Pulse took the elimination game 7-4.
Regardless of the final game, High Octane put together a strong showing in the showcase tournament. Jacie Costin finished the weekend hitting .700, Naff behind her at .600, with 7 RBIs and a home run. Laken Hunter put together a .556 average on the weekend, Thompson finished at an even .500 and Hopper knocked in 3 RBIs.
“We went 3-2 for the tournament, but we had a lot of bright spots, particularly in the box,” McCoy said.
Texas Bombers Central-Sebek brought home the tournament title with a 10-6 win over Oklahoma Exclusive Gold-Ashinhurst. Colorado Altitude-DePlante and Oklahoma Outkast exited the bracket in the semifinals, good for a third place finish.
Up Next
The next competition lined up for the High Octane 18-and-under softball team is the USSSA A/B State Tournament in Wichita June 17-19. The Octane will be joined in the 16-team bracket by squads from Augusta, Baxter Springs, Cheney, Derby, Hays, Newton, Salina, Wichita and Winfield.
