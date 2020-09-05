PARSONS – Chanute High School placed third in the Labette County tennis invitational in Parsons on Thursday. The Blue Comets finished with 72 total games won. Pittsburg was first with 84 games won and Fort Scott finished second with 77. Labette finished in fourth with 30 wins.
Senior Kori Babcock, Chanute’s No. 1 singles player, was 3-0 after beating Fort Scott’s Jenny Heckman 8-2, Pittsburg’s Marci Brown 8-1, and Labette County’s Emma Brown 8-1.
Junior Aimee Maxton, Chanute’s No. 2 singles player was also 3-0 after winning over Fort Scott’s Amanda Emmerson 8-7, Pittsburg’s Gabby Kasjacka 8-5, and Labette County’s Layla Bradfield 8-2.
Sophomore Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson, No. 1 doubles team, beat Labette County’s Elsie Sorrell and Madi Hayward 8-6, but lost to Fort Scott’s Ella Beth and Emma Daly 8-3 and to Pittsburg’s Emily McGow and Emma Lawson 8-3.
Sophomore Lena Aguilar and sophomore Gracie Palet bested Labette County’s Kylie March and Bradie Johnson 8-6. They also lost to Pittsburg’s Haley McCabe and Lilley Cawyer 8-0 and to Fort Scott’s Lanie Krokroskia and Lindsay Majors 8-2.
“Going into this meet, I knew it would be a tough, close one, and it can’t be much closer than having the top three teams finish with eight wins apiece,” CHS girls head tennis coach Mike De La Torre said. “Kori totally dominated No. 1 singles, losing only four games for the day. She played great tennis, with her opponents unable to find a way to slow her down. Aimee won all three of her matches, but definitely not in dominating fashion. Her matches against Fort Scott and Pittsburg were long, grueling matches played in extreme heat. Somehow she found a way to finish those matches with some big wins and still have energy for her win against Labette County. I’m so proud of both Kori and Aimee for the effort today.
“Our doubles teams, all sophomores and playing in their first road varsity meet of their careers, had a tough time in their matches. Their opponents have a lot more varsity experience, and some State tournament experience, also. However, I’m so proud of them, too.
“They kept competing and never gave up. They also seemed to gel even more as doubles teams, which will help us as we continue our season. The best part is they gained some valuable experience today that will only help them in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.