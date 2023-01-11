View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
HUMBOLDT — In their first action since returning from Christmas break, the Humboldt Cubs were upended by the visiting Fredonia Yellowjackets, 45-36 here Tuesday night.
The Cubs were slow out of the gate, trailing 10-4 at the conclusion of the opening frame. With Kenisyn Hottenstein, Shalby Shaughnessy and Carsyn Haviland doing the heavy offensive lifting, the Cubs chipped away at the deficit, trailing 19-17 at the half.
Turning up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, the Yellowjackets peeled off an 11-0 run midway, capped off by back-to-back transition buckets from Madison Jenkins and Gracyn Bracken, extending Fredonia's advantage to 35-21.
Trailing by 12 entering the fourth, the Cubs opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 blitz, as Karley Wools' short jumper trimmed the deficit to 35-29 with 5:45 remaining in regulation. From there Fredonia was able to keep the Humboldt arms length.
"We did not box out well and we did not take care of the basketball tonight," summed up Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones.
Jones said she was pleased with the way her club responded to its double-digit deficit in the fourth.
"We had a great fourth quarter, but at that point it's too little too late," she said. "We've got to do those things from the jump."
Fredonia head coach Chad Estes lauded his squad for its defensive effort, noting that the third quarter was keyed by the defense.
"Our defense really picked it up there in the third quarter, and we stress that every day as far as our defensive play," Estes said. "We stayed focused, stayed down (defensively), got after them and created some turnovers and were able to get some easy buckets."
Estes said that the game-plan was centered on Haviland.
"She beat us up last year quite a bit, so we needed to contain her," Estes said, adding that McKenna Jones' outside shooting was also a concern for the Yellowjackets, as they improved to 2-6 overall.
Up Next
Humboldt (4-3) hosts Cherryvale in a Tri-Valley League clash Friday night.
Box Score
Fredonia: 10 9 16 19 — 45
Humboldt: 4 13 6 13 — 36
Scoring
Fredonia: Natalie Jenkins 13, Campbell Odell 9, Zoey Sims 8, Madison Jenkins 5, Gracyn Bracken 5, Audrey Smith 3, Harlee Blackwell 2
Humboldt: Shelby Shaughnessy 10, Carsyn Haviland 10, Karley Wools 9, Kennisyn Hottenstein 5, McKenna Jones 2
