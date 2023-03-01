Humboldt MBB vs Neodesha 2.28.23 (Sub-State) - Trey Sommer 1,000 Points

After reaching 1,000 career points during Tuesday night’s playoff victory over Neodesha, Humboldt senior Trey Sommer was given a commemorative basketball and banner.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

HUMBOLDT — Trey Sommer added another milestone achievement to his already impressive resume Tuesday night.

Sommer’s 25-point outburst lifted the top-seeded Humboldt Cubs to a convincing 64-30 victory over the eighth-seeded Neodesha Bluestreaks in opening-round action of Class 2A sub-state play. In the process, the decorated senior guard joined the 1,000 point scoring club.

