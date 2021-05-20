ROBERT MAGOBET
A consistent contributor to Chanute High School football has signed to play at the next level.
Senior running back Ryker Donovan made it official Wednesday. He will go on to play football at Bethany College in Lindsborg. Last year, Donovan was the team’s leading rusher with 59 carries and 254 yards, including 4.31 yards per carry, 36.29 yards a game, and one touchdown. He was second on the team with 55 tackles as a linebacker, including nine solos.
Donovan was also a key contributor on the Blue Comet football team in 2019 that advanced to the State sectional for just the seventh time in CHS history.
“I’m very excited,” Donovan said. “I get to obviously continue to do what I love, which for most people, they’re done after high school. You always hear those people, ‘I wish I could go back,’ but I’m just glad. It’s a great school. (I will) just continue to work hard, (and) hopefully, go on past that.”
Donovan knew the atmosphere was right when he visited the campus, because it reminded him of home, he said.
On the gridiron, Donovan joins a rebuilding program that went 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) this past year (the rest of the season was cancelled). He said he anticipates being in the top three when it comes to the running back depth chart order.
Academically, Donovan will major in business.
“I’m really proud of Ryker and also Garrett (Almond) and Tyson (Lucas) for the commitment they made over a period of time to do something special and have an opportunity to go play at the next level,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “You look at all three of them, they’re really skilled and talented, physical, and they’ve put in the time and effort, so it’s just a model of what it takes to get to the next level.”
