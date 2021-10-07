JARED McMASTERS
With a matchup against the Fort Scott Tigers set for Friday, the Chanute Blue Comets football team is looking to extend its winning streak to five straight games as the second half of the season gets under way. Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters talked to head coach Clete Frazell to discuss how the Chanute coach feels about his squad midway through the year and more.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Jared McMasters: As you guys are getting into the second half of your season, how are you feeling about the position your team is in right now?
Clete Frazell: I think we’re sitting in a pretty good spot right now. Through the first couple games of the year, we weren’t really clicking on all cylinders. Then we got to week three and started hitting our stride. My mission is to not let us take anything for granted or let a mistake happen because we’re getting to that point where we’re starting to get some confidence. We’re on a mission that’s much bigger than the team we’re playing every Friday.
McMasters: Looking at the defense, you guys have only allowed 15 points in your last four games. Heading into the season, were you expecting anything like this from that group?
Frazell: I knew they were good, but it’s so hard to shut people out. What they’ve done has been really incredible. The kids have just been so locked in to what’s going on in practice and getting ready for Fridays. That’s one thing, but to bring the physical effort that it takes to match up with that to pull off the great defensive games that they’ve played has been incredible.
McMasters: With quarterback Eric Erbe coming off his injury that sidelined him last year, it seems like he’s been on a roll the last few games after he had a chance to shake the rust off. Now that you’ve got that reassurance from his recent performances, how exciting is it to see him succeed in this offense?
Frazell: It’s awesome because I know how much work he’s put into it and how much he and his family have sacrificed to get him to the point where he’s at now. He never misses anything team-related or weightlifting. He’s always one of the first guys in and last guys to leave. The work that he’s put in makes it awesome to see these results because he’s paid the price and done things most guys aren’t willing to do. For him to be this successful and start playing to his abilities, it’s been amazing. I never doubted one bit that we’d be at this point.
McMasters: If you had to pick one trait or aspect of his game, what’s been the most impressive thing you’ve seen from him this year?
Frazell: I’d say his ability to learn. We’re checking some plays at the line of scrimmage and giving him the freedom to make a call based on how the defense lines up. That’s been really impressive.
McMasters: As far as the running game goes, what’s been the best part about seeing Ty Leedy already start knocking on the door of 500 rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns?
Frazell: I actually think what he does when he doesn’t have the ball has been more incredible. It’s not normal for people to be as willing to sacrifice for their teammates as Ty is. I think he had two blocks against Ulysses on Kaiden Seamster’s long touchdown run. He blocked a guy to seal the edge, then sped up and got in front of Kaiden to block the last guy and help Kaiden get in the end zone. He’s small, but he’s dynamite. He may be around 150 pounds right now, but he plays defense like a 200-pound linebacker.
McMasters: Well, he may be small, but so many of your receivers have a ton of length that gives you a massive advantage in the passing game a lot of times. How does that help open your offense?
Frazell: We’ve been really balanced as far as running and passing, but I feel like if we ever got in a situation where we had to do one or the other, then we can. If someone was really shutting down one aspect of our game, we could go to this mode where we’re running the ball every play or passing every play. I feel comfortable with what we’re doing. As far as our passing game goes, the best thing it’s done is keep us productive. Even when one of those receivers isn’t making a huge play, they’re almost always blocking well for each other.
McMasters: Earlier this season, we talked about how you thought your offensive line was solid, but you still wanted to see more from them. A few games later, how are you feeling about that group now since they’ve only allowed six sacks in five games?
Frazell: They’ve gotten progressively better as the year has gone on. We hold them to a high standard because we know how capable they are of being great. It’s a great group of kids. The pass protection has been solid and continues to trend upward, so I think they can be a dominant line. Last week, Independence brought a lot of blitzes, so we didn’t run the ball as much because it can cause some confusion, but they did a great job protecting the passing game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.