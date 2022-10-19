EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs walked away with a pair of league championships, while the Erie Red Devils nabbed multiple all-league honors at the Tri-Valley League Cross Country Championships at the Eureka Country Club on Thursday.
“This particular course was still fresh on their minds, as we just had another race there last week,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “Our kids had been looking forward to this race for a long time, and were eager to find out just how fast they really could race. They all showed incredible effort, and I am very proud of how far they've all come this year.”
With a trio of all-league honorable mentions leading the way with top-10 finishes, the Humboldt girls earned their second league title in program history. Sophomore McKenna Jones finished sixth, sophomore Anna Heisler seventh and freshman Tori Melendez ninth. Senior Carsyn Haviland rounded out the scoring with an 11th place finish.
“Our girls knew coming in the team title was in reach, and probably theirs to take home if they ran like they should,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “Our girls did not disappoint us. We ran even better than I expected.”
With just a pair of runners in the varsity girls race, Erie was not scored as a team. That did not stop senior Breanna Ross from posting a runner-up finish and earning all-league honors.
“I know there was one particular girl who had been beating her by a few seconds her whole career, and she really wanted to finally get the best of her,” Carpenter said. “I'm pleased to report that she finally put that girl behind her and came out on top.”
Humboldt senior Peyton Wallace ran a 19:12 to claim the individual league title in the varsity boys race, leading the boys squad to a runner-up team finish.
Wallace’s first career victory marks the fifth individual league champion in six years for the Humboldt boys, and fourth straight after Pittsburg State trackster Drew Wilhite won the previous three.
“I could not be prouder of Peyton,” Carlson said. “We had a race strategy and he ran it to perfection, staying with the top runner until the final 200 meters, and then gutting out a final sprint. He showed great determination and willpower.”
Humboldt sophomore Brigg Shannon ran a season-best race to claim an all-league honorable mention in eighth place, followed by juniors Landon Bauer and Cayden Vink in 19th and 20th.
Humboldt’s boys nearly earned a league championship of their own, finishing just four points behind the squad from Eureka.
The Erie boys landed in fourth place, led by a league medal race from freshman Killian Hume.
With the race coming to a close, Carpenter alerted Hume to the fact that he was in 12th place. Hume’s attitude changed, and he gutted out a 10th place finish.
“He dug deep and did what he had to do to bring home a medal,” Carpenter said. “I'm very grateful to have his spirit on our team.”
Junior Devyn Taylor was just 12 seconds from a medal, finishing 12th. Sophomore Reid Duff ran a personal-best time to finish 15th, followed by sophomore Michael Richenburg in 21st.
“These kids have had a terrific year, and I am so proud of each of them,” Carpenter said. “They all know that when they toe the start line, everyone in a Red Devil uniform is giving their all for their teammates.”
Humboldt brought four middle school runners to the meet, with a pair of Cubs earning medals. Thatcher Mueller and Jack Works both earned medals in the middle school boys two mile race, while Carter Collins followed up with a personal record by almost a minute. Jo Ellison finished just outside of medal contention in the middle school girls race with a sixth place finish.
“They are a great group of kids and fun to coach and we look forward to three of them joining the high school ranks next year,” Carlson said.
Up Next
The two squads now prepare for the KSHSAA Regional meet this Saturday. The Cubs will head to the Fredonia Golf Club for the 3A meet, while the Red Devils take on the course in Richmond at the 2A meet hosted by Central Heights.
Results
Middle School Girls 2 Mile
6. Jo Ellison (HB) 17:41
Middle School Boys 2 Mile
2. Thatcher Mueller (HB) 14:34
5. Jack Works (HB) 15:51
6. Carter Collins (HB) 15:59*
Varsity Girls 5K
2. Breanna Ross (ER) 21:25
6. McKenna Jones (HB) 23:46
7. Anna Heisler (HB) 24:36
9. Tori Melendez (HB) 25:11
11. Carsyn Haviland (HB) 25:50
14. Lulu Melendez (HB) 27:12
18. Leah Mueller (HB) 27:39
19. Sophia Barlow (HB) 27:40
20. Zarien Collins (ER) 28:33
21. Danica Modlin (HB) 29:03
25. Piper Jones (HB) 34:10
Team Scores: Humboldt 19, Eureka 27, Caney Valley 37
Varsity Boys 5K
1. Peyton Wallace (HB) 19:12*
8. Brigg Shannon (HB) 20:38*
10. Killian Hume (ER) 20:59
12. Devyn Taylor (ER) 21:12
15. Reid Duff (ER) 21:23*
19. Landon Bauer (HB) 22:26
20. Cayden Vink (HB) 22:29*
21. Michael Richenburg (ER) 22:34
22. Javyn Hess (HB) 23:29*
24. Gavin Jaro (HB) 23:41*
28. Maxtyn Mueller (HB) 25:29
29. Aiden Wiles (ER) 25:29*
32. Dylan Kirkpatrick (ER) 28:02*
Team Scores: Eureka 30, Humboldt 34, Caney Valley 38, Erie 41, Neodesha 82
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.