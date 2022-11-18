Two members of the Neosho County women's soccer team were named in the All-Jayhawk Conference postseason honors released last week. Sophomore defenseman Alicia Gonzales and freshman midfielder Myriam Zamora were named to the All-Conference First Team.
“We were really pleased that two players on the team earned some individual accolades for their performances this season,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “This is the first time for many seasons that the women’s team has had two players earn spots on the first team, so we are excited about what they can offer us again next season.”
Gonzales — who will not pop off the page on the stat sheet — earned her nomination having been a key piece of the Panther defense.
“She has great pace and ability on the ball, while also demonstrating great leadership qualities for the team,” Chadderton said. “There is not an attacking player on any team who looks forward to coming up against Alicia.”
Zamora’s nomination was a bit more clear, as she provided a team-high five goals and five assists for the Panthers this season.
“Myriam Zamora was also a very important player in the midfield,” Chadderton said. “She also provided a brilliant ability to cover huge amounts of ground off the ball as well.”
Both players come to Chanute from Kearns High School in Utah.
