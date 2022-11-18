NCCC Womens Soccer All-Conference

Neosho County sophomore defenseman Alicia Gonzales (3) and freshman forward Myriam Zamora (14) earned First Team All-Conference honors.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photos

Two members of the Neosho County women's soccer team were named in the All-Jayhawk Conference postseason honors released last week. Sophomore defenseman Alicia Gonzales and freshman midfielder Myriam Zamora were named to the All-Conference First Team.

“We were really pleased that two players on the team earned some individual accolades for their performances this season,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said. “This is the first time for many seasons that the women’s team has had two players earn spots on the first team, so we are excited about what they can offer us again next season.”

