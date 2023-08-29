A win is sweet, but a season-opening sweep in front of your home crowd is even better. The Chanute volleyball team got to experience that feeling on Monday, as the Blue Comets defeated the Burlington Wildcats, 3-0.
“I’m excited for the girls, they did really good,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said.
The Blue Comets kept the Wildcats in check and won all three sets by seven points or more. Each and every player once again looked comfortable and confident on the court.
“I even had a new one (sophomore Kiley Dillow) in there tonight that didn’t play last week, but again she just stepped right in,” Murry said. “They’re making my decisions really hard to figure out what I want my starting lineup to look like. Every kid I put in there, gets in, does the job and looks like they belong there.”
Dillow notched a trio of kills in her varsity debut.
The entire lineup was shifting around, covering whatever position was needed at the time. Despite being the primary setter, senior Elle Kreighbaum had multiple attacks and even recorded two kills. Senior Jacie Costin looked more like a true right side than just a hitter, digging numerous shots and even tallying a couple assists.
“That’s one of the great things about the team we have this year; literally all of them can pass well, they serve well, they hit well and when we’re out of system — when our setter can’t take the ball — they know what to do and they control the ball well,” Murry said.
After controlling the first set from wire-to-wire, mistakes began to creep into Chanute’s rotation during the second set. According to Murry, not allowing errors to compound has been, and will continue to be, a primary focus for the Blue Comets. But, Chanute still allowed Burlington to stay in the match longer than Murry would have hoped.
“We have the ability to be a really good team, but we have to control our unforced errors,” she said. “That’s something we really saw a little bit in all three sets — they weren’t beating us, we were beating ourselves.”
Chanute closed out the set on an 8-0 run, before absolutely dominating the final set.
After some early struggles, senior hitter Kelsey Haviland bounced back for a killer third set. She had three kills and a block, all within the first 10 points of the final set. Murry said Haviland was a half-second off on her swings early on, before turning it around to break out in the third set.
“I think with (Kelsey) sometimes it's just important to remember to be locked in, in the moment. When she is locked in and in the moment, she’s fantastic,” Murry said.
Senior libero Peyton Shields looked solid on the back line, passing with ease in all three sets.
“She’s new to the libero position… and she’s doing a really good job there,” Murry said.
Senior middle back Kierny Follmer finished with a team-high 14 kills and two blocks. The Burlington defense simply could not handle Follmer’s speed on her attacks.
Senior hitter Reese Clements finished with eight kills, Kreighbaum finished with four aces and a block to go with her pair of kills and Costin had a trio of kills.
Up Next
Chanute (1-0) is set to join the Columbus Titans (0-0) and the Louisburg Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, Sept. 9 for a tournament hosted by the Frontenac Raiders (0-0). First games start at 9:30 a.m.
Box Score
Burlington: 16 18 10 - 0
Chanute: 25 25 25 - 3
