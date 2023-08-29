Chanute VB vs. Burlington - Aug. 29, 2023 - Jacie Costin

Chanute senior hitter Jacie Costin (4) receives a serve as senior defensive specialist Kadynce Axelson (8) provides backup during a home matchup with Burlington on Aug. 29, 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

A win is sweet, but a season-opening sweep in front of your home crowd is even better. The Chanute volleyball team got to experience that feeling on Monday, as the Blue Comets defeated the Burlington Wildcats, 3-0.

“I’m excited for the girls, they did really good,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said.

Chanute VB vs. Burlington - Aug. 29, 2023 - Elle Kreighbaum

Chanute senior setter Elle Kreighbaum (2) sets up a kill for a teammate during a home matchup with Burlington on Aug. 29, 2023.
Chanute VB vs. Burlington - Aug. 29, 2023 - Kelsey Haviland

Chanute senior hitter Kelsey Haviland (11) prepares to attack during a home matchup with Burlington on Aug. 29, 2023.

