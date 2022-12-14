MORAN — The Humboldt Cubs continued their perfect start to the season with a 75-50 victory over the Marmaton Valley Wildcats here Tuesday evening. A blastoff double-double performance from Humboldt senior small forward Trey Sommer stole the show as the Cubs snagged a dominant victory.
“I thought Marmaton Valley played their tails off,” Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor said. “They dictated the tempo most of the night and we didn't respond well to it at times. Fortunately we were able to string some good runs together early and late.”
The Cubs jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats managed to bring things into contention with a 39-33 score at the halfway point.
After Humboldt outscored Marmaton Valley in the third period and held them without a field goal in the final frame, the final result was not much of a surprise.
“We are still trying to find an identity on the defensive end,” Taylor said. “When we did good things on defense, it sparked us offensively.”
Sommer led the cubs with a career-high 36 points, adding 12 rebounds to cap a double-double performance. Sommer also captured six steals and two assists.
“I thought Trey did a nice job defending their guard late, which allowed us to slow them down offensively,” Taylor said.
Sophomore power forward Colden Cook also posted a double-double, recording 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with seven assists and four steals.
Sophomore point guard Blake Ellis added six points and four steals and junior power forward Sam Hull was good for five points and three rebounds. Sophomore guards Jacob Harrington and Logan Page notched four points each while sophomore shooting guard Asher Hart added a bucket and three assists of his own.
The runaway victory moves the Cubs to 5-0 on the season.
Up Next
Humboldt has a single matchup left before the winter break, as the Cubs are set to travel to Neodesha on Friday to battle the Bluestreaks (1-3).
Box Score
Humboldt 21 18 19 16 — 75
Marmaton Valley 10 23 14 1 — 50
Scoring
Humboldt: Trey Sommer 36, Colden Cook 18, Blake Ellis 6, Sam Hull 5, Jacob Harrington 4, Logan Page 4, Asher Hart 2
Marmaton Valley: Jaedon Granere 18, Tyler Lord 12, Dominic Smith 7, Brayden Lawson 6, Dylan Drake 3, Morrison 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.