C&H Lanes League Scores as of 11/25
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 12-of-30
Split Heat 36-12
The Heat 27-21
C&H Lanes 22-26
Los Primos 20-28
The Outsiders 19-29
Hummin’ Hummin’ 18-30
Weekly High Games: (Men) Billy DeNoon 182, Rick Heatly 174, Tylee Seely 120 (Women) Lizzy Heatly 187, Maria Hernandez 168, Christi Heatly 166
Weekly High Series: (Men) Rick Heatly 459, Billy DeNoon 450, Tylee Seely 295 (Women) Lizzy Heatly 483, Christi Heatly 477, Edna Donovan 422
Industrial (Monday)
Week 11-of-32
Young’s Welding 28-16
A&B Cleaning 26-18
2 Fat 2 Play 23-21
Jay Hatfield 23-21
Young’s Welding No.2 23-21
Hardy Fence 19-25
Knuckles Deep 17-27
McCoy Insurance 17-27
Weekly High Games: Dale Reed 245, Hunter Friederich 223, Austin Robinson 219
Weekly High Series: Austin Robinson 619, Austin Strack 599, Greg Welch 571
City (Tuesday)
Week 9-of-32
Cardinal Drug 32-16
Bud Light 29-19
Bowling Stones 28-20
Topper’s Barber Shop 27-21
C&H Lanes 21-27
Jay Hatfield 19-29
Safari Vending 19-29
K’s Place 17-31
Weekly High Games: David Montgomery 241, Billy DeNoon 227, Jeff Marquez 601
Weekly High Series: Charlene Schoenhofer 613, Jeff Marquez 6-5, Brian Lockhart 601
Editor's note: The Woodpilers, Andy Babcock and junior leagues did not bowl this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
