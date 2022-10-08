NCCC Volleyball vs. NEO 10.3.22 - Marah Zenner

Neosho County sophomore setter Marah Zenner prepares to set the ball against NEO on Oct. 3.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Neosho County Panthers were faced with a tough opponent Wednesday evening, when the Panthers were swept by the Missouri State-West Plains Grizzlies in three-straight sets.

“Our connections didn’t work well like our game with NEO,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “MSU has an impressive offensive system with powerful hitters.”

