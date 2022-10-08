WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Neosho County Panthers were faced with a tough opponent Wednesday evening, when the Panthers were swept by the Missouri State-West Plains Grizzlies in three-straight sets.
“Our connections didn’t work well like our game with NEO,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “MSU has an impressive offensive system with powerful hitters.”
Things were tight through the first set, with Neosho County controlling the match until 15-15, before the Grizzlies showed their teeth and closed out the set with 10-straight points.
“We had a good start and we carried the game until 15-15,” Matsdorff said. “After that MSU had some very impressive offensive moments.”
Matsdorff attempted to change the game plan in the second set, but to no avail. West Plains continued their dominance, taking the set by an even larger margin.
The third set saw the Panthers gain a little more consistency in the second half, but West Plains again used their strong offense to take the match in three.
Freshman outside hitter Sydney Dudolski led the team with six kills and 13 digs, as well as a trio of block assists. Sophomore Kennedy Krokroskia had three kills while freshmen London Hilton, Addison Igo and Iva Putnik and sophomore Talia Wright posted a pair of kills each.
“Our libero, in my opinion, had her best game of the season with some solid defense,” Matsdorff said.
Sophomore libero Riley Kennedy notched 20 digs in the match, making multiple point-saving grabs.
Sophomore setter Marah Zenner had 10 aces in the service, with Kennedy and Krokroskia adding two aces each.
Up Next
The Panthers (14-7, 3-3) are in action today at a tournament hosted by Central Community College-Columbus in Columbus, Neb,
Box Score
Neosho County 15 13 19 (0)
MSU-West Plains 25 25 25 (3)
