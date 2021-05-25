MATT RESNICK
Rawley Chard is looking to put the finishing touches on an electrifying season at Friday’s Class 4A State Track and Field meet.
Competing individually in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, the dynamic Chanute High sophomore hasn’t lost a race since March, in week two of the season. Chard is also a member of the top-ranked 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, and is positioned to win four gold medals at the marquee event in Wichita.
This season marks Chard’s first as a varsity runner, with last year’s cancelled due to the global health pandemic. Chard said he fully capitalized on the extra time off.
“I was shocked and sad we didn’t have a season, and had been looking forward to it all year,” Chard said of the derailed 2020 campaign. “But I played football in the fall and practiced all winter, which got me into shape.”
Chard is fresh off last week’s Regional meet in Paola, where he blazed to a quartet of golds.
“I knew going in that I had the fastest times there, so I didn’t change anything up,” he said. “I’m hoping to bring home four gold medals at State. That’s my big plan.”
Chard said he likes to model his running style after Matthew Boling, who arguably was the top high school sprinter in the nation as a prep student-athlete in Texas.
“I saw what he did in high school and I want to try to do that, too,” Chard said.
First-year CHS track coach Matt Kmiec touched on Chard’s campaign.
“When I moved to town I had a lot of people telling me that Rawley was very talented and fast,” Kmiec said. “From the moment I started working with him, I knew that was true.”
Kmiec said Chard made marked improvement on his sprint form over the winter months. Kmiec explained that Chard’s major areas of improvement were in the departments of knee drive and arm placement.
“He’s gotten a lot faster and stronger and has a tremendous work ethic,” Kmiec said. “This is the first year he’s had the opportunity to spend a lot of time in the weight room, and that’s definitely paid off for him.”
Kmiec said a major key to Chard’s success is his business-like approach to every practice and meet.
“Rawley is unique because he can lock in. He never wants to lose, he’s 100 percent focused, and there’s no messing around,” Kmiec said. “He’s all about getting the job done, and that’s something that’s very special for a high school kid.”
Chard has already set the school record in the 200m dash, and is within .03 seconds of the CHS record in the 400m dash. Additionally, the current 4x100m relay team set the school record this season, while the 4x400m relay team is closing in on a new record time.
“So Rawley has a chance to finish the year with four State titles, and possibly four school records,” Kmiec said.
Prior to arriving in Chanute, Kmiec spent 10 seasons guiding the Arkansas City High School track and field program. He said he’s never personally witnessed this level of accomplishment by an underclassmen.
“What Rawley is doing is almost unheard of in the sprints,” Kmiec said. “Sometimes you get a talented distance runner that can do stuff like that. But since I’ve started coaching, I’ve never seen a sophomore do that.”
While it’s too early for Chard to receive scholarship offers, Kmiec said his prospects of hearing from NCAA Division 1 schools are very good.
“I definitely think he will have some D1 schools looking at him before his senior year is over,” he said.
Prior to this season, Chard undoubtedly would have anchored the relay teams, meaning he’d be running the final leg due to his blazing speed. The exchange zone, however, has been stretched out this season and is almost double in size from what it previously had been. This change has resulted in Chard running the second leg in the 4x100m and the third leg in the 4x400m.
“By running Rawley second leg, we can let Rawley get the baton early and hand off late,” Kmiec explained. “So he actually runs quite a bit further than any other members of the team.”
Kmiec said Chard has never once complained about not running the anchor leg of the race.
“It is very humbling for him to take a step back in both of our relays and not be the anchor leg, because there is a bit of pride there. For him to step back and say ‘I’ll do whatever is best for the team,’ it says a lot about who Rawley is,” Kmiec said.
Fellow talented sophomore CHS trackster Eric Erbe said Chard instills confidence in the team.
“He’s the fastest on our relay teams, and puts us in a really good spot,” said Erbe, who anchors the 4x400m. “We just feel confident going into every race.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.