INDEPENDENCE – NCCC women’s basketball lost its fifth in a row and 12th out of its last 13 games following a loss to Independence by a score of 89-59. The men lost their third game in four tries after falling short 93-80 at Independence Wednesday night.

The women finish the regular season at 4-17 after losing to the No. 3 team in the KJCCC East, but the next game will be in the Region 6 playoffs in Seward on Monday. The men currently stand at 8-13 after dropping a contest to the No. 4 team in the KJCCC East, with their regular-season finale today at 2 pm at Panther Gymnasium versus Cowley – the No. 15 program in NJCAA Division I and a team NCCC lost to by 13 on March 20.

NCCC freshman guard Cougar Downing had a career-high 36 points on 13-of-22 shooting (10-of-17 from 3), while also contributing six boards and two blocks. The seventh-leading scorer in the KJCCC in sophomore guard Magic Reliford posted 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting (5-of-13 from downtown) with five rebounds and two assists.

The men shot 42 percent to Indy’s 43 percent and made 42 percent (17-of-40) from 3 to Indy’s 28 percent (6-of-21).

The big difference between the two teams was rebounding, as the Panthers brought down 38 to Indy’s 60. The third-leading rebounder in the KJCCC in NCCC’s De’Antray Hughes grabbed nine boards and scored three points.

Indy’s Tim Dalger, the fourth-leading scorer in the KJCCC, scored 28 and rebounded 16 times. Keeving Etienne, the 22nd-leading rebounder in the KJCCC, also brought down 16 boards and scored 20.

NCCC    43 37 - 80

ICC        39 54 - 93

Downing 36, Reliford 25, Daniel Titus 5, Hughes 3, Tremaine Chesley 6, Quentin Asberry 5

 

Note: Women’s stats were not available.

