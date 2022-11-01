C&H Lanes League Scores as of 10/28
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 8-of-32
Kluin Law 23-9
Humboldt Industries 21.5-10.5
McCoy Insurance 21-11
Grain Bin 19-13
Ebowla 14-18
B B B’s 11-21
Team #7 10.5-21.5
Team #5 8-24
Weekly High Games: Christi Heatly 223, Sheila Bockover 222, Leslie Vanderpool 215
Weekly High Series: Christi Heatly 582, Becky Manly 569, Erin McCoy 554
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 10-of-34
McCoy Insurance 31-9
C&H Lanes 28-12
State Farm Insurance 26-14
CTD Bowling 23-17
Erbe Hog Farm 20-20
Coors Light 13-27
The Bowling Team 10-30
USA Sleep 9-31
Weekly High Games: Tyler Seibel 256, Austin Strack 228, Austin Robinson 219
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 644, Tyler Seibel 622, Corey Stiles 601
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 8-of-30
Split Heat 24-8
Los Primos 17-15
The Outsiders 15-17
The Heat 15-17
Hummin’ Hummin’ 14-18
C&H Lanes 11-21
Weekly High Games: (Men) Mike Strack 247, Billy DeNoon 231, Rick Heatly 222 (Women) Christi Heatly 194, Maria Hernandez 171, Denise Greenwood 157, Edna Donovan 157
Weekly High Series: (Men) Mike Strack 658, Rick Heatly 594, Billy DeNoon 566 (Women) Christi Heatly 520, Edna Donovan 457, Maria Hernandez 454
Industrial (Monday)
Week 7-of-32
A&B Cleaning 18-10
Young’s Welding 16-12
Jay Hatfield 16-12
Young’s Welding No.2 15-13
Hardy Fence 14-14
2 Fat 2 Play 12-16
McCoy Insurance 11-17
Knuckles Deep 10-18
Weekly High Games: Brian Crooks 219, James Hunt 216, Mike Strack 215
Weekly High Series: Mike Strack 626, Brian Crooks 576, Randy Schoenhofer 564
City (Tuesday)
Week 8-of-32
Bud Light 22-10
Cardinal Drug 20-12
Bowling Stones 19-13
C&H Lanes 16-16
Topper’s Barber Shop 15-17
K’s Place 13-19
Jay Hatfield 12-20
Safari Vending 11-21
Weekly High Games: David Schoenhofer 276, Randy Schoenhofer 268, Trent Zartman 243
Weekly High Series: David Schoenhofer 759, Randy Schoenhofer 661, Trent Zartman 646
Editor's note: The Sunday afternoon junior league did not bowl this week.
