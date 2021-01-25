ROBERT MAGOBET
FRONTENAC – Chanute High School girls basketball won the Freeman Sports Medicine Mid-Season Shoot Out after winning 53-37 over Nevada High School at Frontenac High School on Saturday afternoon.
After a low-scoring first quarter, Chanute 6, Nevada 6 the game was tied at 21 at the half. Things stretched out as the Lady Comets had a 16-7 third quarter advantage for a 37-28 leading down the stretch. Senior point guard Kori Babcock registered a career-high 35 points in the win, with seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Freshman guard Peyton Shields added seven points.
Babcock’s stellar play makes her just 24 points away from 1,000 points in her high school career.
Chanute: 6 15 16 16 — 53
Nevada: 6 15 7 9 — 37
Babcock 35 (two 3s), Shields 7, Tyra Bogle 4, Brinly Bancroft 3, Jacelyn Catron 2, Preston Keating 2
Chanute versus Frontenac Friday
The Lady Blue Comets were closer to their eventual three-game win streak at the Sports Medicine Mid-Season Shoot Out after a 64-62 win over Frontenac on Friday night.
Babcock in this game put up 24 points, four assists, three steals, and three rebounds. Senior guard Brianna Waggoner chipped in 12 points, snatched down six rebounds, and stole the ball twice. Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor added eight points, and sophomore guard Tyra Bogle put up eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
These players really turned things around in the third quarter. Down 31-30 at the break, Waggoner and Babcock both hit 3s to put Chanute up 36-31 with 6:21 left in the third. Waggoner then hit another 3.
With the score at 39-33 Chanute, Frontenac finally answered. But then Babcock found freshman guard Kierny Follmer in the lane twice for two layups, which culminated in a 15-4 run and a 45-35 lead near the end of the third.
At this point, it was an uphill battle for Frontenac – one they weren’t able to overcome.
Lady Blue Comets head girls’ coach Dustin Fox said the focus during that run was defense.
“I think just an emphasis on the defensive end was the start of it,” Fox said. “We know defense results in offense for us. Getting out in transition off some turnovers was big. And then rebounding, when we held them to one shot, we felt pretty good about what we did tonight. Hats off to them. I mean they battled. And they’re a good team. And they never gave up. We went from having the game under control to sweating one out. But I’m proud of the kids for the plays we needed to make down the stretch.”
Chanute had to fight against the plays of Frontenac’s three All-League players: junior Heather Arnett, sophomore Hattie Pyle, and senior Honorable Mention Reagen Hipfl. Arnett scored 17, while Hipfl had 12 and Pyle had seven.
“I thought till the end we scrambled really well,” third-year Frontenac head coach Scott Fields said after the game. “We got out for loose balls. We attacked offensively quickly. We defended the right way. We fouled when we needed to. So we did a lot of right basketball things there at the end. Give them credit. They hit enough free throws. They had some girls step up and make some shots. And we were just one possession short at the end.”
But that third quarter opened up a lead big enough for Chanute to stave off a comeback by Frontenac – a team that went 22-2 last year and advanced all the way to the final four – just before COVID-19 canceled everything.
Chanute: 16 14 19 15 — 64
Frontenac: 13 18 10 21 — 62
Babcock 24 (four 3s), Waggoner 12 (four 3s), Cranor 8, Bogle 8 (one 3), Shields 7, Follmer 5
Chanute versus Fort Scott on Thursday
Chanute won its first game of the tournament over Fort Scott 42-37.
Babcock put up 15, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Cranor notched 10 and four rebounds and Waggoner had nine, four rebounds, and three assists.
Chanute: 14 8 7 13 — 42
Fort Scott: 7 9 11 10 — 37
Babcock 15, Cranor 10, Waggoner 9, Bogle 3, Catron 2, Shields 2, Bancroft 1
Chanute (8-2, 3-1) will next play Paola (3-6) today 6 pm at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.