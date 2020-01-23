ROBERT MAGOBET
Kam Koester was hot, closing in on the Ralph Miller Classic three-point record of nine three-pointers. But Andover point guard Xavier Bell answered the bell with every play he made Thursday night at Chanute High School.
Koester finished the game with seven three-pointers and 21 points, while power forward Ty Bowman had 20 points. These efforts, though, dropped Chanute 82-69 to Andover — the team that won the last two Ralph Miller Classics, though the team is just 4-5 on the year.
Chanute dropped to 4-5 on the year, too, but did a nice job of staying with Andover in the first quarter. The motion offense was running efficiently, as the ball would eventually swing to Koester, who hit three 3s in the first quarter. His hot streak helped tie the game at 19 at the end of the first quarter.
But then Bell remembered why last year he was a USA Today All-USA Kansas selection, and one of the main pieces that helped Andover win the Ralph Miller Classic the last two years.
The senior guard used his handle, quickness, midrange game and his ability to leap over the defense while using his body as a shield to score constant buckets. It helped to have guard Skyler Clevenger almost match Koester in the three-point department with six from deep to help space the floor for Bell.
Bell scored 29, while Clevenger had 20.
Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree knew ahead of time what kind of player Bell is, and did his best to strategize a defense against him.
“We tried to get the ball out of his hands as much as we could, we tried to deny him, but he could get open any time he wants,” Crabtree said.
“He’s just a heck of an athlete. He played wide receiver and has some good looks there. We knew that would be tough. That was a game plan we tried to execute. He’s just a really good player. It’s hard to stop a guy like that.”
Chanute couldn’t stop Bell, which led to a 40-30 lead for Andover at the end of the first half. And the Jaguars used a 42-39 second half to close the deal.
While the game was relatively clean, Chanute had five turnovers compared to Andover’s two. And though Koester drained seven 3s contributing to the team’s 11 from downtown — Tye Coombs had two, Shan Williams Jr. had one and Bowman had one — Andover completed the game with 11 3s.
“It’s great to see guys who are in the gym, that shows,” Crabtree said of Koester.
“It’s obvious on our team who you can tell is in the gym and who isn’t. He’s just in the gym. He works hard, he deserves it. It’s fun to see him go out there and make some shots.”
Point guard Coombs didn’t enter the game until the end of the third, but Crabtree said it was a coach’s decision despite the guard being one of the more productive playmakers on the team.
Chanute will play Olathe North High School today at 4:45 at home.
“Rebounding is a pretty obvious one, we got to rebound the ball better to win games, especially in close ones, so that’ll be a focus here on out,” Crabtree said.
