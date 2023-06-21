FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Sharks Swim Team took on the Summer Cruisin’ Invitational at the Fort Scott Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Sharks scored 299 points and finished fifth out of 11 teams at the Tri-State Swim Conference meet.
The Sharks posted a total of seven individual event wins, three in relays, and swam 23 personal-best times.
In the boys 11-12 division, Camden Swader, 12, won the 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle events.
“(Camden) leads with focus and tenacity — he seems to have an unusual amount of internal drive to compete and to train, and to train well. He embodies grit,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “Watching Camden swim butterfly is always a highlight of every meet. He is hands down the top male in his division in the SEK League and almost always in the top-three finishers at the Tri-State meets.
“His younger brother Caleb is not far behind and shows many of the same qualities and character,” she added. “Caleb never flinches at being given a difficult set in practice.”
Caleb Swader finished with a personal-best time for a first place finish in the boys 10-and-under 50-yard freestyle.
“The Swader family is pretty incredible — they have four swimmers on our team (Camden, Caleb, Carter and Eliana) and Derek and Kim are significant contributors behind the scenes — of time and talent and support,” Olson said.
Also in the boys 10-and-under division, Daxon Wire finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.
In just her second swim meet ever, six-year-old Elliett Bunker won top individual point scorer in the girls 6-and-under division thanks to wins in the 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard backstroke.
Emma B’Hymer tallied the final individual win with a first place finish in the girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke.
Webb City handily won the event as a team with 630 points, beating out Fort Scott’s 534 points and Pittsburg’s total of 361.
Up Next
The Chanute Sharks return to the Maring Aquatic Center on Wednesday to host their final home meet of the season starting at 6 p.m.
Results
Boys 8 & Under
25 Yard Freestyle: 5th - Fletcher VanHouden 20.92*
25 Yard Backstroke: 5th - Fletcher VanHouden 26.94*
Individual High Point: 7th - Fletcher VanHouden 8
Boys 10 & Under
100 Yard Medley Relay: 2nd - Ward VanHouden, Daxson Wire, Jase Leroy, Fletcher VanHouden 1:46.20
50 Yard Freestyle: 1st - Caleb Swader 36.12*; 4th - Ward VanHouden 39.30; 5th - Jase Leroy 41.23; 6th - Daxson Wire 42.18; 16th - Liam Sheerer 1:04.34
50 Yard Backstroke: 2nd - Caleb Swader 46.54*; 4th - Jase Leroy 50.22; 12th - Liam Sheerer 1:20.58
100 Yard Individual Medley: 2nd - Caleb Swader 1:45.43*; 3rd - Ward VanHouden 1:53.18*; 6th - Daxson Wire 2:17.60*
50 Yard Butterfly: 2nd - Jase Leroy 1:03.86
100 Yard Freestyle: 1st - Daxson Wire 1:42.40
50 Yard Breaststroke: 2nd - Caleb Swader 54.73; 8th - Daxson Wire 1:18.14
100 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1st - Daxson Wire, Fletcher VanHouden, Jase Leroy, Caleb Swader 1:19.65
Individual High Point: 2nd - Caleb Swader 30; 5th - Jase Leroy & Daxson Wire 16; 7th - Ward VanHouden 11
Boys 11-12
200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st - Aiden Leroy, Caleb Swader, Camden Swader, Drake Wire 2:52.79
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1st - Ward VanHouden, Drake Wire, Aiden Leroy, Camden Swader 2:30.79
50 Yard Freestyle: 2nd - Camden Swader 29.87*; 8th - Drake Wire 38.73*; 11th - Aiden Leroy 39.71
100 Yard Individual Medley: 2nd - Camden Swader 1:20.03*; 7th - Aiden Leroy 1:42.51; 9th - Drake Wire 2:07.73*
50 Yard Butterfly: 1st - Camden Swader 34.69*; 7th - Aiden Leroy 55.78
100 Yard Freestyle: 1st - Camden Swader 1:09.22*; 5th - Aiden Leroy 1:33.66; 8th - Drake Wire 1:36.35
Individual High Point: 2nd - Camden Swader 32; 10th - Aiden Leroy 8; 14th - Drake Wire 2
Girls 6 & Under
25 Yard Freestyle: 1st - Elliett Bunker 29.47*; 3rd - Saffron VanHouden 30.92; 5th - Carolina Leroy 43.12; 6th - Lark Sheerer 51.08
25 Yard Backstroke: 1st - Elliett Bunker 35.63*; 3rd - Carolina Leroy 37.01*; 4th - Saffron VanHouden 39.13; 5th - Lark Sheerer 46.38
Individual High Point: 1st - Elliett Bunker 18; 3rd - Saffron VanHouden 11; 4th - Carolina Leroy 10; 6th - Lark Sheerer 7
Girls 8 & Under
25 Yard Freestyle: 7th - Stella Nothern 24.29*; 12th - Annistyn Bunker 29.21
25 Yard Backstroke: 9th - Stella Nothern 33.19; 11th - Annistyn Bunker 36.69
Under 25 Yard Butterfly: 3rd - Stella Nothern 29.28*
50 Yard Freestyle: 5th - Annistyn Bunker 1:04.50
Individual High Point: 9th - Stella Nothern 8; 11th - Annistyn Bunker 4
Girls 10 & Under
50 Yard Freestyle: 6th - Georgia Olson 40.92*
50 Yard Backstroke: 6th - Georgia Olson 49.88
100 Yard Individual Medley: 6th - Georgia Olson 1:56.37
100 Yard Freestyle: 5th - Georgia Olson 1:40.79
Individual High Point: 8th - Georgia Olson 13
Girls 13-14
50 Yard Freestyle: 5th - Vera Olson 31.50*; 12th - Zoey Turner 35.07
50 Yard Backstroke: 9th - Zoey Turner 43.61
50 Yard Butterfly: 5th - Vera Olson 36.46*
100 Yard Freestyle: 6th - Vera Olson 1:14.28; 9th - Zoey Turner 1:24.02
50 Yard Breaststroke: 7th - Zoey Turner 43.34*; 8th - Vera Olson 44.17
Individual High Point: 7th - Vera Olson 12; 15th - Zoey Turner 2
Girls 15-18
50 Yard Freestyle: 4th - Emma B’Hymer 27.77*
50 Yard Backstroke: 5th - Emma B’Hymer 32.43
50 Yard Butterfly: 4th - Emma B’Hymer 30.35
50 Yard Breaststroke: 1st - Emma B’Hymer 34.01
Individual High Point: 5th - Emma B’Hymer 23
Overall Team Scores
Webb City 630, Fort Scott 534, Pittsburg 361, Opy 356, Chanute 299, Monett 233, Parsons 127, Kraken-Fair Acres 126, Joplin 93, Lamar 82, Green County 56
* - denotes personal-best finish
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.