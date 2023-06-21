FORT SCOTT — The Chanute Sharks Swim Team took on the Summer Cruisin’ Invitational at the Fort Scott Aquatic Center on Saturday. The Sharks scored 299 points and finished fifth out of 11 teams at the Tri-State Swim Conference meet.

The Sharks posted a total of seven individual event wins, three in relays, and swam 23 personal-best times.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments