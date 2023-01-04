CHERRYVALE — The Cherryvale Chargers raced past the Erie Red Devils here Tuesday, taking a 61-28 victory in both teams’ first game of the new year.
After Cherryvale opened the game on a 31-2 run that extended into the second quarter, things were pretty much out of reach for the Erie squad. The Chargers’ defense was suffocating, holding the Red Devils to 1-of-3 shooting while forcing nearly 20 turnovers across that span.
“That's something we look to do all the time, you know, we want to control the tempo. We want us to play our game,” said Cherryvale head coach Kelsey Overacker after the win, her squad’s fourth double-digit victory of the year.
Not only was Cherryvale stifling Erie’s opportunities, they were taking advantage of their own in transition.
“We're just so fast, long and athletic, it's hard for anyone to guard us, and we know that,” Overacker said. “We like to get our hands on as many touches as we can because we know we can go finish at the rim with just about everyone we have.”
There were some bright spots in the matchup for the Red Devils. The Erie girls went on a 9-2 run in the third quarter on the back of a Jacksen Powell block and a number of Cherryvale turnovers. A brief 7-3 run in the final frame could have been larger, as the Red Devils drew a number of fouls on strong shot attempts at the rim.
“I thought we did a better job running an offense in the second half. Still not great, but better,” said Erie assistant coach Amber Hodgden, leading the team in place of an ill Sindy Daniels. “We had a lot of missed free throws. That was a big issue for us tonight.”
Erie made just 6-of-15 attempts from the foul line.
The Red Devils also saw growth over the break from junior Alex Pasquarelli. Although she only recorded five points and six rebounds due to foul trouble, Hodgden was pleased with her play.
“She was finally penetrating the basket, and that's what we want. That's what I keep trying to get her to do, and she did a better job on that,” she said.
Although she did not net her typical barrage of three-pointers, senior Skyller Hopper had a team-high nine points to go with four rebounds.
“Skyler's got a nice outside shot. She's just got to get open for that shot,” Hodgden said. “We've got to move and do a better job of setting screens to get her open.”
Erie’s Powell finished with five points and six rebounds of her own, junior Kinzie Cleaver added five, and junior Maddie Smith and freshman Kaeieigh Daniels added two each.
Cherryvale’s success came on the back of a triple-threat effort from senior Kelsi Lantz and juniors Jailee Reister and Bethany Umbarger.
Reister led the way with 20 points, while Lantz tacked on 14 to go along with five steals. Umbarger was all over the court, racking up 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists.
“I think we can talk about (Bethany) every night,” Overacker said. “She can finish well, she can shoot mid-range, she's a tough kid to guard. She's really picked up her game this year for us, and it's been huge.”
Sophomore Kadynce Forman had a solid night as well, tallying 8 points, four steals and a pair of blocks. Senior Alivia Kaiser tacked on six points and a pair of steals.
“We're pretty deep. Everyone can play defense, and that's huge for us,” Overacker said. “We're so fast and athletic that we don't fall off when we sub-out, and that’s huge for us.”
Up Next
Now 5-1 overall, Cherryvale is set for another home matchup this Friday, this time with Neodesha (5-1). The Chargers dismantled the Bluestreaks on the road, 74-49, just a month ago.
“Getting that first one after break is always important.,” Overacker said. “(Now) we want to tighten up our defense and our rebounding a little bit.”
Erie, which slid to 1-5, is set to take on the 1-3 Caney Valley Bullpups at home.
“We've definitely got a lot of areas to work on and grow and improve,” Hodgden said. “We're young, and so we're going to keep working at it, and we're going to keep getting better.”
Box Score
Erie: 2 7 11 8 — 28
Cherryvale 19 19 16 7 — 61
Scoring
Erie: Skyller Hopper 9, Alex Pasquarelli 5, Kinzie Cleaver 5, Jacksen Powell 5, Kaleigh Daniels 2, Maddie Smith 2
Cherryvale: Jailee Reister 20, Kelsi Lantz 14, Bethany Umbarger 13, Kadynce Forman 8, Alivia Kaiser 6
