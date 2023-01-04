Erie WBB @ Cherryvale 1.3.23 - Jailee Reister

Cherryvale junior Jailee Reister (3) battles past Erie junior Chellby Cosby (23) during Friday's matchup in Cherryvale.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

CHERRYVALE — The Cherryvale Chargers raced past the Erie Red Devils here Tuesday, taking a 61-28 victory in both teams’ first game of the new year.

After Cherryvale opened the game on a 31-2 run that extended into the second quarter, things were pretty much out of reach for the Erie squad. The Chargers’ defense was suffocating, holding the Red Devils to 1-of-3 shooting while forcing nearly 20 turnovers across that span.

Erie WBB @ Cherryvale 1.3.23 - Jacksen Powell

Erie sophomore Jacksen Powell (35) stuffs a shot attempt from Cherryvale junior Bethany Umbarger (1) during Friday's matchup.

