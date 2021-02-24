ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Chanute used a balanced effort and 15 treys to stave off Parsons in the fourth quarter Tuesday night at PHS.
Parsons had a chance to tie the game with six seconds to go. But Parsons guard Sylas Hickles missed a layup that was well defended in the paint, cementing the 66-63 score in favor of Chanute.
Freshman guard Carter Coombs stayed confident in driving to the rack and hitting shots, scoring 19 points, including five 3s. Freshman forward Kaiden Seamster scored a season-high 16 points with four 3s. Junior guard Kam Koester put up 13 points with three 3s, and junior guard Shan Williams recorded 10 points with two 3s. Junior forward Kaidan Frederick had a 3-pointer as well.
The lead scorer for Parsons was Brett Houk, who had 17 points with two 3s. Julius Smith-Reece had 16.
Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said he tried to switch things up in the clutch.
“We played 2-3 most of the night, just switched to man, trying to find shooters, and if they make a two, then we’re OK, then we get a chance,” Crabtree said. “That was what we wanted to do, and luckily for us, it worked out.”
Parsons head coach Anthony Houk dissected the last play.
“Coming down to the last play, we were just trying to run the ball off a couple of screens and just try to hope we had an open guy to kick to. But Chanute defended it well, glued to the shooters. They were probably saying, ‘Hey, give them a layup at this point,’” Houk said. “They did a great job of defending that. And Sylas came off there and I think he just felt like the shooters were just covered. So at that point, I think he just tried to draw an and-one. (He) tried to make a play and it didn’t work out for us.”
Parsons did work itself back into the game after being down 52-40 at the break. But Chanute kept playing the way they did all game into the fourth.
Chanute broke the 3-2 defense and Koester found himself for a wide-open 3 – one he made to put the score at 55-48 with 4:32 to go in the fourth.
Highlighting more team play, off of an offensive rebound and block, Williams found Koester for another wide-open 3, making the score 60-53 with 2:26 to go in the fourth.
Still, Parsons kept playing through the shooting avalanche. Paxton Swanson was able to knock down a 3 to change the score to 65-63, in favor of Chanute.
Koester received the ball on an inbound play before being intentionally fouled. Koester was 1 of 2 at the line, which opened the door for the last Parsons play in the last six seconds of the
contest.
“This game was set up from start to finish just the way Chanute shot the ball. I mean, we just got to tip our caps to them for the way shot it. They shared it real well. They were hard to guard all night. We mixed defenses up against them. They still found a way to knock down open 3s -- just unbelievable performance for them behind the line, making 15 3s,” Houk said. “So with that being said, I’m just super proud of my guys with how they fought and just giving themselves a chance to be in a position to tie the game to send it to extra minutes.”
Solid all-around defense by the entire team prevented that. On offense, the entire team played efficiently. Seamster stepped up and hit some big shots and nifty moves in the paint, Williams stayed aggressive, Larson Koester handled the ball in key moments preventing any turnovers, Kam Koester stayed hot when open, senior big Robertson set some nice screens, and Frederick hit some open corner looks. It was a team effort.
Chanute (10-6) will need the same effort heading into Sub-State as the top seed next week.
Chanute 15 15 22 14 — 66
Parsons 9 17 14 23 — 63
Chanute: Coombs 19, Seamster 16, Koester 13, Williams 10, Robertson 5
Parsons: Houk 17, Smith-Reece 16, Cedric Webb 11, Swanson 11, Hickles 4, Paige 3
